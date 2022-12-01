Liz

This most wonderful time of the year is known for cozy weather, family gatherings, and delicious holiday meals and treats. Many times, these foods are high in calories, saturated fats, sodium, and added sugars. Therefore, it is important to be mindful of the foods and portions we are choosing. Holiday foods play an important role in bringing people together and connecting us with culture and traditions, but keep moderation in mind. 

Cooler outdoor temperatures might also encourage us to be more sedentary. Physical activity is just as important as making conscious food choices. According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, adults should incorporate at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle strengthening into their weekly routine. Physical activity is anything that gets your body moving. It can be an indoor or outdoor activity and can include gardening, dancing, or following along with an exercise video. There are so many options. Choose an activity you enjoy and get your body moving! 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription