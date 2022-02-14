Rail service is a key component to a successful business or industrial park and the Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) approved two executive session items Thursday that could put Henderson on the map, rail map that is.
Henderson has had an old rail from Overton for several years but has been in need of repairs to which HEDCO has been proactive with Blacklands Railroad to fix. Now that Blacklands has a new owner (Public Werks, Inc) and are seeking a major Federal grant to build a bigger and better rail service, they have requested that the Rusk County Rail Road District (RCRRD) get HEDCO to release a current lease between RCRRD and HEDCO.
At the January meeting HEDCO honored that request but with conditions, also an executive session agenda item. Executive Director John Clary told the Board at that meeting that Public Werks, Inc., now owns 95 per cent of Blacklands Railroad. He continued that the switch and sidetracks in Overton must be fixed right away and it hasn’t been done and that the track from Overton to Henderson also has to be fixed. There also has to be sidetracks installed in Henderson.
Out of the $14.8 million grant Blacklands must spend their 45 per cent share first and then the Federal Government will give them the other 55 per cent.
As a result of this Blacklands has asked for a 15-year deferral from the RCRRD, which in turn RCRRD is now asking HEDCO to do.
After the meeting Thursday Clay told the Henderson News that the Board agreed to defer the balance of the note for 15 years. He also said that RCRRC still owns the rail.
The Board approved the inter-local agreement with RCRRD as presented with Board Members Michael Bell and Raymond Mitchell abstaining.
The second executive agenda item that was approved was the termination of a current lease agreement with TexasBit. They have been at the industrial park for several years but have not honored their agreement with HEDCO for almost two years by providing capital and jobs as agreed upon at the beginning of the lease agreement. A lawsuit was filed to evict them but now they are telling HEDCO that they are starting up again. They were also using the rail for transporting asphalt.
TexasBit is a paving asphalt company for a broader variety of contractors, businesses, municipalities, and government agencies in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Tyler areas. They have been in business for over a century, and accredited by the Dallas/Fort Worth Better Business Bureau since 1948. They are owned by Texas Materials.
The rail involved in both of these lease agreements could lead to the expansion of a successful rail service for the future of Henderson.