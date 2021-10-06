Mt. Enterprise retail sector still growing
A slight drizzle couldn’t keep the throngs of friends, family, and fans of Mt. Enterprise’s newest boutique, Mae & Monroe, from showing their love and support for the store’s Saturday morning ribbon-cutting.
The small boutique was built for owner Madison Owens into the former Owens Service Center, adjacent to brother-in-law Logan’s barbershop.
“I have always had a dream of opening my own business,” said Owens. “My in-laws offered a bay area in town. I was grateful, but couldn’t picture having a shop in an old tire shop bay.”
“My father-in-law said he could make it look good,” she said and he did follow through. The shop’s rustic chic interior sits in direct opposition to the old service station’s industrial style and the combination works surprisingly well. “After 4 months of my father in law working long days our shop was finished,” she said, “and I would’ve never thought it would look as perfect as it did.”
With the boutique’s name coming directly from the monikers of her young and enthusiastic daughters, husband Dylan devised a way to incorporate their youngest son Hank into the business plan, as well. “Let’s sell farm-raised beef,” she said of her other half’s brilliant plan. “I honestly thought he was joking, but a few weeks later we were taking 2 cows from our herd to the butcher to sell our farm-raised beef called Hank’s.”
“I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family and all the hard work they put into making my dream come true,” she said. “I am looking forward to what God has in store for Mae & Monroe Boutique and Hank’s Farm Raised Beef.”
Mae & Monroe Boutique offers women and children’s clothing, graphic/spirit tees, gifts, balloons, seasonal plants, embroidery, and farm-raised beef! They are located at 453 N. Railroad Ave in Mount Enterprise, Texas 75681 and are open every Thursday from 10 am-3 pm and Friday 10 am-5 pm. You can follow them on Facebook or email them at mae.monroe21@gmail.com.