Cinco de Mayo festivities will come a bit early for Henderson businesses this year as M&M Life Insurance and M&M Painting and Carpentry kick off what they hope will be an annual event in the Cinco de Mayo Business Expo.
With free entry to the public, the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 1 in the Rusk County Youth Expo Center. The event will feature Jordan El Charrito performing lasso tricks, a DJ, mini ponies for the kiddos to ride, and much more.
“The idea surged last year before COVID-19 hit,” said event creator and coordinator Vickie Martinez. “I had talked to Jennifer Sprayberry about having an event but wasn’t sure how to go about it. Then everything just stopped. We went under lockdown and couldn’t have events. This year with many small businesses including our very own M&M Painting and Carpentry being slow. That hurt some and so I thought to myself many businesses are probably going through the same thing.”
Always looking to boost Henderson’s small businesses, Martinez hopes the Expo provides a fun and entertaining way to draw in the residents of the city and county that local business owners might promote themselves to their friends, neighbors, and possible future clients.
“I will give a small scholarship to one of the entertainers this year,” said Martinez, the constant philanthropist. “Next year I hope to award some more scholarships from the funds we collect as well as keeping the event’s entry and entrainment free for our guests and businesses.”
For any last-minute businesses wishing to participate available spaces cost $100 which will go towards funding future events and scholarships, Martinez can be reached at 903-571-0609.