Six weeks ago Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) sponsored a Business to Business Lunch Stimulus Program that ended April 30.
As of noon last Friday 37 local businesses participated with a total amount of $67,931 in lunch orders. The top five business participants in terms of amount spent in alphabetical order are Gabriel Jordan Chevrolet, MTC (East Texas Treatment Center and Bradshaw State Jail, Panel Truss, Sadler’s Smokehouse and Velvin Oil.
The total amount reimbursed to local businesses by HEDCO was $33,895. The total number of restaurants that received orders from local businesses was 39.
HEDCO Executive Director, John Clary said, “This has been a really fun project for HEDCO to participate in. It is a little outside the wheelhouse of our typical programming, but was the right program for the situation and we loved it. We appreciate all the businesses that participated and got to save some money. Based on a number of emails, phone calls and Facebook comments, both the restaurants and the participating businesses all were pleased to participate.”
The top six restaurant recipients for orders were in double digits. In alphabetical order they are Bodacious BBQ, Debbie’s Bistro, Francisco’s, Sal’s Italian Restaurant, Snowflake Bakery and The Rusty Star.
Several businesses were creative and ordered lunches for other entities. On two occasions, one business ordered food for the employees at all four local nursing homes. Another business ordered a lunch for all the Lowe’s employees. Another business bought a lunch for the hospital nurses and the Sheriff’s Office.
“We thought it was really cool that some of our businesses were in a position to think of others in this way,” Clary said.