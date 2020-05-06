Rusk County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the donation of land for a new county road and right-of-way from Luminant Mining Company during a special called meeting Tuesday.
The road will be two miles in length and cross over 15.37 acres and will be designated as County Road 243 and will begin at FM 850 and end at County Roads 243 and 246.
The road is for public use for the purpose of access and travel across several acres of land owned by Luminant. Construction on the road could start as early as October, weather permitting, and after the bond is approved by Austin. This process usually takes approximately 180 days.
The Rusk County Youth Expo Center was approved to open for two small events after being closed for weeks. All four Commissioners voted to open it but Judge Joel Hale voted against it after a recommendation from James Pike of the Office of Emergency Management not to open until after May 18 to see what Governor Greg Abbott would do about further opening the state.
Other business included approval of a donation for six new chairs and shelf dividers from the Friends of the McMillan Memory Library. A donation from Texas Eastern 9-1-1 for communication system at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was approved.