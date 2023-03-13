Overton’s Son Shine Light House (SSLH) honored three of their legacy board members in a February meeting/celebration held at the McMillian Memorial Library. 

As founder members of the SSLH, the decade of service provided by Drew Butler, Beverly Hall, and Loneta Nelson was commemorated with a specialized clock. 

