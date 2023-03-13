Overton’s Son Shine Light House (SSLH) honored three of their legacy board members in a February meeting/celebration held at the McMillian Memorial Library.
As founder members of the SSLH, the decade of service provided by Drew Butler, Beverly Hall, and Loneta Nelson was commemorated with a specialized clock.
“The time clocks they were given were a reminder that of all the countless hours of their service over the years, not one minute was wasted,” said Cara Vanderkolk, dedicated philanthropist and overseer of SSLH Communications. The leather-bound timepiece bears the SSLH logo and the board members’ years of service.
The departing board members took a moment to share their thoughts and feelings on the time they spent in service to the ministry and its beneficiaries.
“Watching God work through Son Shine Lighthouse was special,” said Butler of his 10 years of service. “Getting to serve on the Board played a major role in my personal faith growing. Many times we felt like we were in control and needed to provide answers. However, it was important for us to always ‘Let Go and Let God’.”
“It has been such a blessing to me to have this opportunity to be involved with this ministry to women and their children, seeing the dramatic life transformations,” said Hall. “My heart has been filled with gratitude in helping establish this safe, spiritually enriching, and loving home for the ladies. It has been amazing to see our Lord pour out His love and provision so much more than I could have ever asked or imagined.”
Nelson extolled her time at SSLH, saying, “Being a small part of an amazing ministry that was birthed from an idea to bring women out of the pits of darkness into the glorious light of God’s Love, Grace, and Redemptive power has been a faith builder for me personally, that I simply cannot put into words. It has been an incredible honor to serve alongside such beautiful pillars of Faith. My prayer for SSLH is that it continues to grow and serve as a beacon of Hope so that all who enter will come to the realization of truth as recorded in John 8:32… ‘And You Shall Know the TRUTH and the TRUTH Will Set You Free’.
Current Son Shine Board Members are Lauri Thomas, President, Louise Weize, Secretary, John Rupert, Parliamentarian, David Cooper, Treasurer, Ashley Mason, Carol Limbacher, Fred Parsons, Roselyn Parsons, Dale Robertson, and Mark Dalby