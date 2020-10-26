Bryan Hughes is no stranger to the campaign trail. Hughes has been heavily involved in politics since 2002 when he was elected District 5 State Representative and on into his current bid for reelection to his long-held District 1 Senate seat.
When asked whether he would respond to his opponent’s challenges for debate, Hughes simply said, “I’m running on my record.” A record that reflects the conservative Republican values held by many, if not most, of the state’s voters.
In this time of social unrest, when law enforcement has never been more necessary, the city government in towns all across the state, and the nation, are gutting the budgets of their own first line of defense.
Hughes backs the blue without question. Hughes is a huge proponent of giving our law enforcement the support they need to make it through such a tumultuous time.
“What I look forward to getting done next session is supporting the police, supporting our first responders,” he said. “Back the Blue. When I was in the Texas house, in my last term, I carried the bill that doubled the death benefit for survivors of law enforcement officers lost in the line of duty.”
Hughes intends to continue working hard to make sure the texas economy is growing.
“A good job is better than any government program,” said Hughes, “People have different ideas about government programs and what the government can do, but the best thing the government can do is have low taxes, reasonable regulation, and then a climate that encourages businesses to grow.”
He feels local government, in which he includes himself and his cohorts within the Senate, need to work doubly hard to attract businesses to the local area and encourage those businesses that will stay. To advance this business-fostering climate, Hughes co-authored a bill last session, which will forever ban a state income tax. “Now, it is Constitutionally illegal to charge income tax within the state of Texas,” said Hughes, pointing out that Texas is one of only six states in the nation that don’t have a state income tax.
Another way to foster area businesses and encourage their growth is by making sure the state’s regulations are reasonable. “Of course we have to have guardrails,” said Hughes. “we have to have things in place to protect people, but sometimes those government regulations are such a weight on business that it keeps them from hiring people and keeps them from growing.”
Hughes and his team personally work with local economic development bodies to recruit businesses.
He is on the Senate’s redistricting committee, which is set to begin in the next legislative session. At this moment, Texas holds 36 seats in Congress, and with new census totals and redrawn district lines, Texas stands to hold up to three more.
“I want to make sure we draw those lines in a way that reflects Texas views, Texas values, Conservative values,” said Hughes.
Hughes is a proud pro-life advocate and, to that end, has played an important role in drafting the city ordinances utilized by the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn movement.
“The protection of innocent human life has got to be the government’s primary responsibility,” he said.
Outside of his role as Senator, Hughes is directly involved in litigation supporting key members of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn campaign as they sue pro-choice and abortion proponents for attempting to silence pro-life speech and therefore violating their First Amendment rights.
Hughes is “running on his record”; a record long-played and familiar to those who have been his constituents.