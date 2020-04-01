Driving through town lately you may have noticed some resident’s windows, porches and yards have had special visitors for a few weeks.
Just as social distancing practices have taken hold of the daily norm, locals joined in on a national bear hunt that tasks area children with seeing how many stuffed animals they can find while out walking or riding in the car.
As the number of Coronavirus cases is on an upward trend in East Texas, and social distancing guidelines have been put in place, a leisurely walk around the block could reveal several fuzzy friends peeking out from behind the curtains of a neighbor’s window, or sitting on the front porch in a rocking chair. These cuddly creatures can even be found in some places of business around Henderson as well.
The idea of the bear hunt is that kids can look for teddy bears or other stuffed animals in front-facing windows and yards of homes or businesses, giving families a fun activity to do with their children while not coming in contact with other people.
The Facebook page, Henderson Texas Bear Hunt Group, has been interacting and making sure that kids and parents are having fun while practicing social distancing.
The creators of the event, Channa Norman and Shana Moland, wanted to do something to create strong community ties between friends and neighbors.
“I had seen several of my friends around Texas and other states posting about putting bears in their windows for neighborhood bear hunts,” Norman said. “So I posted on my Facebook seeing if anyone would be interested and several moms commented. From there, I posted on the Primary PTO page, I am the current President, and shared it with the Elementary PTO.”
From there the Henderson Texas Bear Hunt Group was created. According to Norman, after she made Tuesday’s initial post over 300 people were participating within a day’s time.
This bear hunt has seemingly brought the community together in light of the Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines.
“I believe there are several reasons that this has brought the community together right now,” Norman said. “I think people have the time, there is no longer an excuse for not being able to find the time. I think also it is something that is free and allows people to do something that brings joy to others as well as themselves. It has allowed people to band together without the worry of the virus. I believe people are craving anything that is ‘virus-free’, they want a sense of purpose that does not focus on just getting through the next couple of weeks. And I think it’s a little bit of nostalgia because when I was growing up, communities really rallied together, there was a strong sense of neighborhoods and I think that is something that today’s society lacks.”
Norman isn’t from Henderson, but football brought her and her husband to the area. (Norman’s husband is a coach at Henderson High School). “Being a coach’s wife, and having an event planning background, I have become used to having to create roots to plant in whatever town we live in at the time, but you never know how it will be received,” Norman said.
Although she was worried about how the idea would be perceived by the community, she and Shana Moland put the event together in hopes of creating some fun for the community. They did just that.
Kristi Rumbo and her son David (7 years old), have been participating in the hunt. Rumbo feels that this activity has been a fun way to get her child out of the house.
“It was great to get him out of the house. It was a short escape from the cabin fever he was experiencing,” Rumbo said. “Our generation has never endured anything like this, so I think it’s important to create a fun learning experience for our children to keep their spirits up. Seeing the community put together something like this makes me proud to be a part of it.”
Other posts on the social media page shared bear-found tallies, with one family finding 407 bears. That was Vance and Stephanie Dunahoe with their two children Caleb and Ela.
“The bear hunt was such a fun outing for the whole family,” Dunahoe said. “We printed Henderson maps and the kids kept track of all the bears they saw as we drove. Caleb marked the houses on the map while Ela counted how many we saw. We drove around for a couple of hours just talking and enjoying time out of the house!”
“I appreciate Shana Moland putting together the Facebook page, she does so many good things for our community,” said Dunahoe, “We even bought the book ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’ and read it together!”
The bear hunt seems to have taken a national hold, with towns across the country participating, loosely themed from the book S. Dunahoe mentions.
As of now, Norman and Moland have more plans full of excitement for the group.
“Currently, Shana and I, are working on an Easter scavenger hunt, highlighting several local businesses that jumped on board with the bear hunt,” Norman said. “We’ll have homes put eggs in their windows for an egg hunt and businesses will out bunnies and a letter that will spell out a phrase. After Easter, I am planning a hunt around Henderson using landmarks.”
The Easter scavenger hunt is set to begin April 3.