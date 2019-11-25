Henderson’s Optimist Club has decided upon November’s Boy and Girl of the Month. This month’s honorees are Riley Kathryn Foster, daughter of Jason and Emili Foster and Alan Bernard Pollard, Jr., son of Alan and Tonya Pollard.
Award recipient Riley Foster is a member of the National Honor Society, in which she is the Reporter, the Key Club and Secretary of the Senior class. Foster is proud to say that she has taken every Pre-AP, AP and dual credit class available and has maintained “A” honor roll status throughout high school.
She is a member of the HHS band and has been named band sweetheart and secretary, head twirler the twirling line, captain of the mock trial team, Hi-Life Newspaper staff, and member of the UIL journalism team. Foster believes her participation in all of these activities has developed her leadership skills and taught her how to prioritize her time.
Foster is an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Henderson. She participates in the praise band and youth and children’s ministries. Her involvement in the church has taught her the importance of compassion, kindness, and acceptance and she is thankful for all that her church family has done for her.
She would like to thank her parents for sticking with her through thick and thin and giving her a home in which she feels welcome and loved. Through their parenting, she has learned what it means to be loved and to love others.
Honoree Alan Pollard, Jr. is Vice President of the Key Club and a member of the interact club. He is proudest of his ability to complete several dual credit courses and maintain his place in the High Honor Roll for three consecutive years.
Participating in football, track, and band, Pollard received honorable mention in football and advanced to regionals in track last year. He feels the time he’s dedicated to sports and extracurricular activities has taught him the fundamentals of leadership and the importance of working together as a team to accomplish a common goal.
Pollard is a member of Ebenezer Apostolic Church and plays saxophone for the Praise Team and the church choir. He believes his involvement in the church has brought him closer to God and made him realize that without Him he could accomplish nothing.
He would like to thank his parents for praying for, guiding, and helping him. He believes that without their love and support he would not be the determined man that he is today.