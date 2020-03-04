Family traditions take on many forms as they are passed from one generation to the next.
Archie Whitaker, 76, has Henderson family going back seven generations. That is potentially a lot of traditions.
She was raised in Jacksonville and Dallas but she spent her summers in Henderson.
“My mother and Mr. Van Zandt made syrup here for the very first festival."
Staying in the tradition of learning, Whitaker has been challenging local students to a history project during Black History Month.
She’s been doing this project for about five years she said.
“I’ve got a whole list of subjects,” she said. “When I was a kid, (11 or 12-years old) my Mom gave me a challenge to learn something new every month. At the end of the month, I’d give her a report.”
Whitaker has now passed that along to local Henderson High School students.
This year’s group of students was four of the Hubbard brothers and sister.
Keyanna Hubbard, a sophomore at HHS is the lone sister.
“I was excited about it. I sometimes like to write and research things,” she said Monday in an interview. “I didn’t know that Henderson got burned down – twice!”
She was surprised to learn that one woman involved in the burning was pregnant. “I was concerned about the baby at that time,” she said.
Twins Kayden and Nicholas are freshmen at HHS.
Kayden said he is not much of a history person.
“I was excited and I wasn’t at the same time,” he said. “My granny changed my mind.”
Kayden said he was surprised to find out that Grey Herndon, who was a primary person in the report, was from the north.
Nicholas, although soft spoken, said the research was surprising as well.
“The fact we got to go back in time and figure about more about Henderson,” he said held his interest. He was taken aback to find out that Herndon, another figure in the story was dragged through the center of town.
Christopher, who is a freshman at Tyler Junior College, also had some revelations about the subject.
“(The story) just told us about it. I didn’t have much of a reaction,” he said. “I read about it and they had hired an African-American woman to burn it down. (the research) It went well. Some people didn’t know that actually happened.”
Tied into this research was a presentation to the Glade Springs Baptist Church, which happened late last month.
This is the Hubbard’s report:
Did you know the City of Henderson is older than the state of Texas? Henderson, the county seat of Rusk County, was founded in 1843.
August 5, 1860, an arsonist set a fire that burned most of the town of Henderson. Forty-three buildings and two hotels were destroyed with a valued loss of about $220,000.
The courthouse, a wooden building, did catch on fire, but the blaze was quickly extinguished by Mr. J.T. Gray, who later received an award of $75.00 from the commissioner for being a hero.
Green Herndon was a Northerner, an abolitionist, who also opposed secession (separation from the Union). Green and a Negro woman deliberately set the fire that burned Henderson in 1860.
He was apprehended for the crime, an angry mob dragged him through the streets of Henderson and hung him. The Negro woman was pregnant at the time, she was in jail until the baby was born, and she was also hanged.
Despite Herndon’s actions, in 1861 the county voted for secession; Texas left the Union. The American Civil War began in 1861 to 1865. Rusk County gathered twelve companies of men to fight, the largest number of men in the state.
The second Rusk County Courthouse of Henderson was destroyed by fire March 6, 1878. Another hero ran into the burning building and threw records out of the windows, so they were saved.
The Hubbard Family children gathered information from the Henderson Library, city of Henderson website and other Internet sources.