Mrs. Carrie Sellers will mark her 105th year on March 20. Family and friends surrounded her to celebrate her special day.
In 1915, a loaf of bread cost 7 cents, a new dress was $3.51 and the average house was only $3,200. That year, on March 20, Carrie Opal Chamberlain Sellers was born, in Cherokee County, to Miles Anderson Chamberlain and Ruth Nichols Chamberlain, the fifth of seven children.
Carrie attended school at Griffin, near Emmaus, in a one-room schoolhouse that also doubled as the church.
She had loving parents who raised her to love the Lord. “I can remember when we were having our evening meal, all sitting around the table, laughing and talking with each other, and Papa always thanked the Lord for providing food for us. Times were hard back then but our faith in God got us through,” said Seller, reminiscing about her younger years.
Seller’s family moved to the McKnight community in Rusk County around 1926. One windy day when she and her siblings and her father were out hoeing cotton, her Papa noticed smoke coming from the house. They all ran to the house and her father pulled her mother out of the burning structure moments before the roof caved in. She had been canning and didn’t even realize the house was ablaze. They only things they managed to salvage were a set of new clothes just purchased by one of her brothers and one mattress. Their kind landlord provided them with two tents, one for cooking and one for sleeping until he could build the family a new house.
Sellers married S.T. Sellers in 1931 and together they raised three children; Virgil, Reasie Mae, and Joe. She accepted Jesus as her Savior and became a Christian after she married and was blessed to see S.T. and all of their children also accept the Lord. Sadly, S.T. and all of their children have passed.
She has been blessed by God with good health and an excellent memory. She loves to tell stories from her past and still strives to complete every task to the best of her ability. She is an inspiration to all those around her.