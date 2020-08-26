Hearts of Henderson will be holding a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, September 10 at Mac’s Burgers in downtown Henderson.
The Hearts of Henderson group are hoping to help new mother, Tara Free, with any unfulfilled needs that may have arisen from the birth of her daughter.
Free is the young widow of Henderson resident Matthew Free who passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2020. Two months after the devastating loss of her husband, Tara gave birth to daughter Tenlee. The birth of a child, while joyous, can be fraught with anxiety, especially for a new mother who has been launched into a life of single motherhood.
Mac’s Burgers located at 106 W. Main in Henderson, in conjunction with the volunteer organization, will be donating 10% of the sales of each Mac’s Special sold on Sept. 10. to the Free family to help in their time of need.
The Hearts of Henderson group was recently created by Henderson resident, Becky Massengale. Newly retired but with years of volunteer experience, Massengale wanted to donate her time to the community but didn’t want to limit herself to one organization. To overcome that obstacle she created her own volunteer group. Hearts of Henderson is made up of mostly retired residents who, like Massengale, wish to donate their time but not be limited to assisting one group while others still have need.