The expo center was bustling last week as FFA and 4-H members from around the county braved the chilly weather to make their final touch-ups on their projects during the 53rd annual Rusk County Youth Project Show.
The show officially kicked off on Tuesday morning with Creative Arts judging. Judges were Henderson County Extension Agent Angela Hemphill, Nacogdoches County Extension Agent Brianna Howard, Shelby County Extension Agent Feleshia Thompson, and District V 4-H Specialist Dr. Jheri-Lynn McSwain.
Livestock 4-H’s Heidi Stewart was named grand champion for her cedar table with an axis hide inlay. For reserve champion, Round-Up 4-H’s Brandelyn Cochran won with her lined wool cape with a faux fur collar.
In the Outdoor Division, Jonathan Holland of Livestock 4-H won with his black, European mount of a rebar buck.
West Rusk FFA’s Dylan Moyers won the Baking Division with a deer skull-shaped cake.
Full Armor FFA’s Adelynn Morris won the Photography Division with her photo of a bee pollinating a bluebonnet field.
The Crafts Division winner was Henderson FFA’s Morgan Doerge with her upcycled boot shaft-framed mirror.
Mt. Enterprise FFA’s Madison Innerarity won the Artwork Division with her painting of a snowy pond.
Creative Arts entries that did not make the sale were moved to the Wall of Brands room for a silent auction. From noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the public was invited to view all Creative Arts entries.
Thursday started bright and early for shop project students, as judging began shortly after the judge’s 7:30 a.m. meeting to determine what order they will judge in. Judges were Jay Jones of Harris Cutting Torches, Longview ISD welding teacher Matthew Strange, Hemphill AST David Eddings, and retired AST Charles Parmley.
Henderson FFA members took both overall grand and reserve championships with their shop projects. Rance Ellis and Caleb Nichols took the overall grand championship with their 24x6x8 livestock trailer. Heidi Stewart won overall reserve champion for her griddle-top grill and bar.
Class two’s grand champion also came from Henderson FFA with Robert Barbey’s 12-foot bumper-pull trailer. The reserve champion from class two was JD Green’s and AJ Gray’s 14-foot dovetail single axle trailer from Mt. Enterprise FFA.
Mt. Enterprise FFA’s Callen Creel won class three’s grand championship with a programmable livestock feeder. Peyton Clifton from Full Armor FFA won the reserve championship in class three for a cattle feeder.
The grand champion for class four was not listed in the sale order. Montana Turkington from Overton FFA was named class four’s reserve champion for her free-standing swing.
Full Armor FFA’s Olivia Clifton won the grand championship in class five for her farmhouse-style table and benches. Class five’s reserve championship went to West Rusk FFA’s Carlee Pieper for her coffee table.
Class six’s grand championship went to Jake Norman from Full Armor FFA with his dog pens. The reserve champion was Leverett’s Chapel FFA’s Wyatt Ford and Carson Ford with their octagon deer stand.
Meanwhile, roasters and broilers judging began at 8 a.m. This year’s judge was Jacob Coppedge, the plant manager for Texas Quail Farms in Kingsbury.
Casey Hart from Carlisle FFA won the roasters grand championship, and Henderson Jr. FFA’s Grayson Elizondo took the roasters reserve championship.
For broilers, both grand and reserve champions were Round-Up 4-H members. Riley Rios was named grand champion, and Bryce Borders was named reserve champion.
Market lamb judging began at 11 a.m. The judge was Dustin Coufal, the vice president of the Heart of Texas in Waco.
West Rusk FFA’s Channing Larrew won the grand championship, and Aiden Gibson from West Rusk FFA also took the reserve championship.
Once the show ring was cleared, Coufal began judging market goats and breeding goats.
For market goats, Channing Larrew from West Rusk FFA won her second grand championship of the show. Henderson FFA’s Trey Pinnell won the reserve championship.
The judging of commercial heifers was done virtually and was closed to the public. Judges were Kilgore’s Scott Vancil, DVM - Cattle, and B&B Cattle Co. owner Brad Barrett.
Livestock 4-H’s Brooklin Logan was named grand champion with her Brahman. Sawyer Pool from Full Armor 4-H won the reserve championship with his Brangus.
Henderson FFA took both grand and reserve senior record books. Hannah Pace won grand senior record book with her Brangus-cross, and Malea Thornton won reserve senior record book with her Brangus x Angus. Full Armor 4-H’s Baxter Whitworth won grand junior record book for his Hereford x Brangus.
Judging of market hogs kicked off on 8 a.m. Friday, followed by breeding gilts. The judge for both categories was Kelly Crissman of Oklahoma AgCredit.
Henderson FFA’s Ann Marie Thrasher won the grand championship with her market hog. Lillian Vowell with West Rusk FFA took the market hog reserve championship.
Around noon, market rabbit judging began in the chilly arena with judge Frank Farrow with the American Rabbit Breeding Association.
After a long process of inspecting groups of three rabbits and setting a sale order, Tatum 4-H’s Macey Rutherford was named the grand champion. Behind her, Tyler Deen from Full Armor 4-H won the reserve championship.
Samantha Raack from Henderson FFA also won the grand championship for senior rabbit showmanship.
On Saturday morning, the judging of market steers and breeding heifers began at 8 in the arena.
Henderson FFA’s Hannah Pace won big, as she took both grand and reserve championships in the Beefmaster class, a grand championship for her Hereford, a reserve championship in the British Heifer class, a grand championship for senior steer showmanship, and another reserve championship for senior heifer showmanship.
Also representing Henderson FFA, Rance Ellis won the market steer reserve championship. For gert heifers, Jackson Pirtle took grand champion, and Ella Pirtle took the reserve championship.
The Rusk County Youth Project Show wrapped up the Sale of Champions at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Sale results were not available as of Tuesday’s press time.