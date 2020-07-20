Local Henderson State Farm Agents Diane Neilsen and Dave Powell stepped up to help local nonprofit Friends Helping Friends with a $1,000 grant. A check presentation took place on Wednesday, July 1.
“During these tough times, we believe it’s even more important to be good neighbors, especially to those who need it most,” said Agent Diane Neilsen. “Friends Helping Friends improves the lives of those in Henderson through their work to get life-saving medications to those who need them. We are proud to be sharing this grant with such an outstanding organization.”
Friends Helping Friends is a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide access to prescription medicines for low income, uninsured, and underinsured individuals in Rusk County, or who use a physician in Rusk County. They provide assistance in matching the qualified applicant to the drug manufacturers who provide access to low-cost or cost-free medications. Friends Helping Friends completes the often complicated paperwork which frees up the physician’s office from keeping up with constantly changing regulations.
State Farm Agent Diane Neilsen is located at 1609 US Highway 79 South, and Agent Dave Powell is located at 306 South Main Street. Both in Henderson.
For more information about Friends Helping Friends, call 903-655-1300.