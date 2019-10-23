This time the rumors are true the Henderson Stage Store is transitioning to Gordmans, an off-price store.
The Henderson News reached out to Stage’s headquarters in Houston, Texas to confirm the rumor and received the following confirmation.
“Stage will begin converting most of its department stores to Gordmans in early 2020. However, some Stage stores may continue to operate under their current nameplate. We are still working through the details regarding some locations across the store fleet, and the Stage in Henderson, Texas is one of these locations,” said Blakely Graham, Manager, Brand Publicity.
Graham went on to say that they would provide additional details as plans progress.
According to Stage’s website they were founded as a family owned business in the 1920’s as Palais Royal and Bealls.
In 1996, they went public under the name of Stage Stores, Inc.
With the purchase of Gordmans in 2017 they decided to pursue the off-price concept and began testing that model in 2018.
In 2019, Stage announced plans to convert all of its department stores to Gordmans off-price in small markets, such as Henderson.
Currently they operate approximately 625 specialty department stores that include Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles, Stage and now Gordmans.