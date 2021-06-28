A trio of Rusk County rodeo youth are taking the country by storm as they advance in the National Little Britches Rodeo Association Finals to be held in Guthrie, Oklahoma, at the Lazy E Arena starting July 3, 2021.
Tucker Guth, 12, Cooper Fears, 11, and Kolbie Guth, 9, will be arena side all banged-up boots and jingling spurs, excitedly awaiting their moment in the dusty spotlight.
Fears won Reserve Goat Tying Champion this year, qualifying him for Goat-tying in Oklahoma, and brought home 4th place in the Breakaway Roping at Lone Star Little Britches. Tucker Guth won Jr. Boys Breakaway Roping Champion, 3rd place Jr. ribbon Roping Champion, and Reserved champion in Jr. Boys Tie-Down. He will also be competing in Oklahoma alongside his best friend and teammate.
Kolbie Guth, soon to be 4th grader at Wylie Elementary and little sister to Tucker, won Reserve Girl Little Wrangler Flag Champion. She will also be competing at Nationals in the Little Wrangler Flag Event.
The team showed steady growth in their sport as they are currently ranked 3rd out of 23 Texas teams, where they stood at 13th out of 25 teams in 2020’s events. They all spend a majority of their time on a horse, practicing in the arena, from tying goats, practicing flag runs to roping the dummy or calves,” said Ashley Fears, mother of Cooper and huge fan of the tiny team, of the constant work these Henderson kiddos invest in their sport. “They help each other be better!”
With a year-round rodeo circuit, these compact cowboys spend most of their free time on horseback. From working cows, doctoring yearlings, and pitching in to help other Rusk County cattlemen, to swinging rope and racing around barrels, the rodeo practice never stops for these three.
Everyone attending Nationals had to put in tons of time, work, discipline, and commitment to beat out the other kids of their state association. The best of the best from each state will be in attendance, and competition will be stiff. With more than 4,000 contestants, the hometown team will be competing against other kids in their age bracket from all over the country and will prove their mettle in the arena.
“They put in a ton of work together, and we are beyond proud of them for their dedication and discipline,” said Fears. “We know they will represent Texas well!”
“Good luck to Tucker, Cooper, and Kolbie,” she said. “Let’s Rodeo!”