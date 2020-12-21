Oklahoma City - For the twelfth year in a row and during an especially urgent time of need, SONIC® Drive-In donated an all-time high of $1.3 million to fund public school teacher requests across the country as part of its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign. In partnership with nonprofit teacher crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose and with the help of SONIC fans, they were among the community heroes up-voted to receive donations for essential materials to create an engaging learning environment in both physical and virtual classrooms.
“Celebrating public school teachers through our Fall Voting Campaign feels special every year, but especially this year, as our incredible public school teachers are going the extra mile to keep their students inspired, regardless of where their classroom may be,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. “From cleaning supplies to humidifiers and technology needs, we were able to fulfill thousands of teachers’ wish lists for necessary teaching materials to keep their students safe and learning.”
From Monday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 25, SONIC fans voted for teacher requests that moved them at LimeadesforLearning.com, and the requests with the most votes nationwide received funding, totaling $1.3 million at the close of the campaign.
The following exceptional teachers earned funding for their much-needed learning materials as part of the annual Fall Voting Campaign:
In Henderson, Texas, six teachers received a total donation of $5,345
Brooke Lynch at Wylie Elementary School for the project “Learning Through ART and PHONICS!”
Cortland Esters at Wylie Elementary School for the project “Flexible in First!”
Crystal Charvis at Wylie Elementary School for the project “Stupendous Stations to Strengthen Spelling”
Gina Cary at Wylie Elementary School for the project “BAM! Tools for Station and Reading Time”
Gina Cary at Wylie Elementary School for the project “Chairs!!! Chairs!!! Everywhere!!!”
Gina Cary at Wylie Elementary School for the project “Divide the Learning”
Karen Gonzalez at Wylie Elementary School for the project “Learning to Read is Fun”
Monica Mcnew at Wylie Primary School for the project “Click It!”
Monica Mcnew at Wylie Primary School for the project “Space Them Out!”
Monica Mcnew at Wylie Primary School for the project “Successful with Supplies!”
In New London, Texas, one teacher received a total donation of $1,649
Kristen Mills at West Rusk Elementary School for the project “Osmo is Awesome!”
Kristen Mills at West Rusk Elementary School for the project “Stations Make Us Successful”
Kristen Mills at West Rusk Elementary School for the project “We All Scream for OSMO!!”
In Tatum, Texas, six teachers received a total donation of $6,358
Kristi Carr at Tatum Primary School for the project “Centers for Learning Success Part 4”
Kristi Carr at Tatum Primary School for the project “Centers for Learning Success with Technology!”
Kristi Carr at Tatum Primary School for the project “Centers for Learning Success!”
Kristi Carr at Tatum Primary School for the project “Centers for Success Part 3!”
Leslie Gibbo at Tatum Primary School for the project “Simply Irresistible iPad!”
Lydia Estes at Tatum Primary School for the project “Books, Lap Desks and Stools- Oh My!!”
Mindy Crawford at Tatum Primary School for the project “Financial Fun!”
Mindy Crawford at Tatum Primary School for the project “Financial Literacy Fit Firsties!”
Mindy Crawford at Tatum Primary School for the project “Math Bins for the Win!”
Mindy Crawford at Tatum Primary School for the project “Ready for Stations!”
Teresa Nelson at Tatum Primary School for the project “Back to the Basics!”
Vona Nicholson at Tatum Primary School for the project “Super Stations!”
To view the full list of public school teacher projects funded through Limeades for Learning, visit LimeadesforLearning.com.
Since 2009, SONIC has donated $17.9 million, supported more than 26,500 classrooms, and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested by teachers to impact more than 5.6 million students in partnership with DonorsChoose.