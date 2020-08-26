Area resident and long-time pro-life ambassador, Amy Blackwell, joined forces with other like-minded citizens to peacefully protest billboards placed in Carthage, Rusk, Waskom, and Marshall which all proclaim “Abortion is a blessing”.
The initial Carthage rally numbered more than 20 while the Marshall rally grew to 75 or more protesters.
In an apparent response to the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn movement, followed by recent lawsuits filed by Blackwell and Right to Life of East Texas founder, Mark Lee Dickson, against the Lillith Fund for Reproductive Equity, the Texas Equal Access Fund, and the Afiya Center, the billboards began to pop up.
Explaining why the billboards were placed in the towns chosen, Lilith Fund representatives said, “ “We placed these billboards in four of the towns where city council members - made up of majority if not all white men - passed anti-abortion ordinances aiming to locally ban safe abortion.”
Interestingly, only two of the cities, Waskom and Rusk, have adopted the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn ordinance, Carthage City Council voted against the ordinance and Marshall has yet to consider its adoption.