For the past few weeks the coronavirus has and is still changing the way we live our lives. It should come as no surprise that our local primary election has been postponed and rescheduled for July 14, 2020. Early voting for the postponed run-off primary election begins Monday, July 6, 2020.
The run-off election was previously scheduled for May 26, 2020.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the postponement March 20, 2020 by proclamation.
According to the Governor’s website the postponement of this election serves to help fulfill the Governor’s recent executive orders mandating certain obligation for Texans that are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, including the encouragement of social distancing.
Holding the runoff in May would cause the congregation of large gatherings of people in confined spaces and cause numerous election workers to come into close proximity with others. This would threaten the health and safety of many Texans.
Because of the daily changes for receiving information about this virus this proclamation is subject to change. For updates and information please see The Henderson News, www.thehendersonnews.com, Facebook.com/TheHendersonNews or http://www.co.rusk.tx.us/page/rusk.elections.