Local Henderson pastor Rev. Steve Miller is currently spending his Labor Day weekend with 100 other pastors in Brownsville.
Miller and the other pastors will be learning about immigrants seeking asylum and viewing the border patrol facilities.
While spending time at the border, those in attendance will gain knowledge on many different subjects and then take the knowledge they gain and the things they viewed, and relay them to legislators on Sept. 24-25 in Washington D.C.
Miller was moved to make this trip happen after hearing about children that are being held at the border not having enough room to lay down and sleep, shower for up to 30 day and not being able to brush their teeth.
“The mission is to ask the legislature to appropriate more funds to provide facilities, to provide enough space so the kids can move around, showers and so they can be able to brush their teeth,” Miller said. “That’s my whole deal for going down there. My goal is to get more pastors involved in issues that affect people everyday ‘cause many times pastors don’t get involved. They just worry about their congregation.”
While in Brownsville, a religious group called “Texas Impact” will be showing the pastors around and helping them learn about the different processes going on. Texas Impact is an interfaith network that brings faith to bear on social issues through education and policy advocacy.
McAllen Presbyterian Church will be hosting the 100 pastors this weekend.
“We [pastors] are called to cut through the partisan stuff and say ‘look at humanity,’ Miller said. “That’s why I’m taking these pastors to remind people to look at the humanity. Who are we if we accept children who can’t take a shower, brush their teeth and lie down and go to sleep? Who are we?”
Miller reminds us that in Hebrews 13:3 it says, “Remember those who are in prison, as though in prison with them, and those who are mistreated, since you also are in the body.”
When the group travels to Washington D.C. at the end of Sept., they will be joined by some other religious groups and hosted by the Presbyterian Churches Office of Public Witness.
“They will be the ones taking around to visit with the senators and representatives,” Miller said.
Miller is an associate pastor of Mount Hebron Baptist Church, he is an Ashouka Fellow and co-founder of United States Christian Leadership Organization.
Joining him on these trips is co-founder of USCLO Rev. Owen Ross, formerly of Henderson, as well as, pastors from Kilgore, Carthage, Nacogdoches and Shreveport, La.