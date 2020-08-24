Rev. Glen Ketchum has been recognized by the North Texas District Council of the Assemblies of God for his 50 years of ordained ministry.
Rev. Ketchum has been the pastor at Henderson’s Calvary Assembly of God church for the past 25 years.
“It has been such a pleasure to be chosen by The Lord to preach the Gospel of good news,” said Ketchum of his time in the ministry.
In 1970, while pastoring at Logan Assembly of God, near Carthage, he received his Ordination Certificate. He has been blessed to lead the congregations of Oak Grove Assembly of God church, near Gilmer, Chalk Hill Assembly of God church in Henderson, and a related church in Marshall. While a pastor in Marshall, he was honored to be elected Presbyter of the Longview section for four years. A presbyter is considered a minister to ministers and those filling that role model spiritual maturity and leadership to the ministers and churches in his section.
Always the humble servant, Ketchum tearfully asserted that he has been blessed to serve the Lord all these years and he hopes his own accomplishments can be used to bring further glory to God.
Rev. Ketchum is now 88 years old and has been happily married for 67 years. His son and daughter have followed in his footsteps and are serving in the ministry, as well.