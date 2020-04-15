From the pulpit to the parking lot was supposed to be the Easter morning service strategy for Henderson Metro Church as a result of social distancing but it had to be canceled the night before because of forecasted inclement weather.
Instead of addressing people in cars in the parking lot in Henderson, Texas Pastor Bruce Wike, Lead Pastor addressed the world on the Fox News Channel Easter morning.
News anchor Sandra Smith hosted a two-hour Easter special from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. eastern time.
The special was entitled America Together: Keeping the Faith Alive.
During this time she featured segments with ministers on how they were going to conduct congregational services with social distancing in place. Pastor Wike was one of the guests to appear on the segment live via Skype.
“I don’t know how they (Fox News Channel) found out about our church doing a drive-in Easter Service but the gentleman specially asked me if I would be on the show and talk about that,” said Wike. “I was shocked.”
“All I know is the article about us having a drive-in service appeared in The Henderson News and the next day (Monday) I get this call from a gentleman at the Fox News Channel’s Washington Bureau asking me to appear on the live Easter special with Sandra Smith on Easter morning.”
Pastor Wike represented Henderson Metro Church and the community of Henderson very well on the world stage. You may stream their weekly services on the church’s website and Facebook page.