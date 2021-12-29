Many from the local area are mourning the loss of 43-year-old Henderson resident Edmon ‘Gator’ Howard, who was killed in a Christmas Day traffic accident.
A Department of Public Safety Trooper responded to the 6:35 p.m. incident that occurred approximately five miles south of Henderson on U.S. Highway 259.
Troopers’ preliminary investigation indicates Alex Coursey, a 21-year-old New Caney man, was traveling north on US-259 in a 2017 Ford F-150.
Howard was standing on or near the fog line next to a disabled pickup truck where he was struck by Coursey.
Howard was pronounced at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pat McCrory.