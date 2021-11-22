Teen’s list of charges grows
An investigation into alleged misconduct by a Henderson High School star football player led to his late Tuesday afternoon arrest.
On November 01, 2021, the Henderson Police Department was notified of an inappropriate video that had been reported by a student at the Henderson Middle School. An HPD School Resource Officer responded to the report and started an immediate investigation.
Dallas Eric Alexander, 18, of Henderson, was arrested November 16, 2021, on charges of Sexual Assault and Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography. The consolidated total of his bond was $150,000, with both charges carrying bond amounts of $75,000.
Alexander was released on bail Wednesday, November 17 but failed to leave the Rusk County Justice Center before being arrested again on new charges.
A November 16 report was filed with HPD referencing a separate charge of Sexual Assault of a Child. The investigation led to a warrant for the assault and the second charge of Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography.
Arraignment in Judge Jana Enloe’s JP Pct. 5 court left Alexander with an additional $200,000 in bonds with the Sexual Assault of a Child carrying a bond of $125,000.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” said James Dukes, HPD Captain of the Criminal Investigations Division, in their Friday afternoon release, “and the Henderson Police Department would request anyone with information regarding the cases mentioned or other similar cases to please contact us.”
“While we do not believe any crime that took place on campus, the district remains committed to the safety and protection of our students,” said David Chenault, HISD’s Director of Communications in a statement issued by the district.
HISD will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in this ongoing investigation and will refer all further inquiries about the case to the Henderson Police Department.
District administration sends their thoughts and prayers with the students and families affected by this difficult situation.
“We greatly appreciate the student who initially came forward and reported the crime,” said Chenault. “It is exactly this type of courage that helps others and prevents further harm.”
Alexander remained in custody at the Rusk County Jail as of press time.