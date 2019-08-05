LONGVIEW - Death…it is a topic no one wants to think about, much less plan for, but as Benjamin Franklin wisely noted it, like taxes, is a certainty.
Yet being unprepared when a loved one dies leaves a family scrambling to find a funeral home they can trust,one that will put their needs first and offer compassionate expertise to those who are going through the worst times of their lives.
So many decisions need to be made during this highly emotional time, and families need comfort, guidance and the assurance that the funeral director will help create a fitting tribute as special as the person they are honoring.
Rader Funeral Homes of Longview and Henderson pledged to provide that level of service by renewing its membership in the International Order of the Golden Rule (OGR), a trade association for independently owned funeral homes throughout North America and overseas.
As a member, Rader Funeral Home is held to a strict code of ethics and standards based on the Golden Rule — “do unto others as you would have them do unto you,”ensuring that dignified and caring service are available to families in Longview and Henderson at fair and reasonable prices.
In order to retain its membership, Rader Funeral Home must – and has - consistently demonstrated its dedication to providing quality funeral service to its client families. You can rest assured that at Rader Funeral Home you will be treated like a member of their family.