Rusk County’s very own County Extension Agent, Liz Buckner, has been awarded the Superior Service Award, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s highest honor, for her hard work within the community.
Members of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service faculty, from all across the state, received the agency’s Superior Service Award during the January 28 ceremony in Bryan-College Station.
Buckner, a family and community health agent, formed the Rusk County Leadership, Encouraging, Activity, and Nutrition, L.E.A.N., Coalition in 2005. This volunteer-led group’s mission is chronic disease prevention through education and awareness on physical activity, nutrition, and other behaviors for optimum health.
In 2016, Buckner adopted the agency’s “Learn, Grow, Eat and Go!” program targeting third-grade youth, combining academic achievement, gardening, nutrient-dense food experiences, physical activity, and school and family engagement. This began a journey to build a sustainable nutrition and garden program now in its fifth successful year in five of the eight Rusk County schools.
“The Superior Service Award is the agency’s highest award, recognizing personnel who provide outstanding performance in education or other services to the organization and Texas residents, said Rick Avery, Ph.D., interim director for AgriLife Extension, Bryan-College Station.
“These award winners are to be commended for the exemplary work they do each day to improve the lives of Texans, both in their respective counties and across the state,” Avery said. “Their educational outreach and technical assistance help Texans meet society’s challenges as well as their individual needs. We are incredibly thankful for their service.”