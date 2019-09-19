HENDERSON – The November special election (off-year cycle) is right around the corner with early voting beginning in about 30 days.
There are several municipal and school board elections, along with a county proposition and usual state propositions.
The one Rusk County proposition deals with the Rusk County Emergency Services District #1 and a collection of unclaimed sales tax
Proposition A: the adoption of a local sales and use tax in Rusk County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed two percent (2%) in any location in the district.
For the Henderson city council, there is only one contested race in District 1 pitting Tommy Goode against Chris Wheeler.
For the Mount Enterprise city council, there are two council seats and the mayor’s race, but only Council Place 2 is being contested between Susan Fitts and Judy Cox. The Council Place 4 has Mary Jo Baird running uncontested and Brandon Jones is running for mayor, also uncontested.
For the Overton city council, the mayor’s race and one of the two council seats are being contested. Two candidates, C.R. Evans and Susan Bobbitt are vying for the mayor’s seat. In Council Place 2, John C. Posey, Lane Schurbon and Crawford Bobbitt are running for that seat.
The candidate with the simple majority would avoid a run-off election. The council seats are numbered, but the top vote getters obtain the seat. Reggie Thompson is a write-in candidate for Council Place 4. A runoff election, if needed, would be Dec. 17.
The Henderson ISD has a contest race for District 5 of the board of trustees. Adam Duey and Jon Best are the candidates.
Mount Enterprise ISD has six residents running for three seats. They are Travis Owens, Regina Risinger, Bryan Frazer, Vicki Henderson, Johnwayne Valdez and Dylan Owens.
Early voting begins Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voting on Oct. 24 and 25 will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The next week will return to normal hours.
The last opportunity for printed Letters to the Editor will be Oct. 13, with normal deadlines applied.
The last day to register for this election will be Oct. 5.