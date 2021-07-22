As storms crept through the County Monday, lightning struck a Henderson home causing a fire that destroyed the home and its contents.
A mid-morning call to the Henderson Fire Department sent firefighters rushing to 814 North High Street to battle a blaze stemming from a lightning strike witnessed by nearby neighbors. Firefighters reported heavy fire from the roof upon arrival.
Fire crews got the blaze under control and stayed on the scene to monitor hot spots and ensure the security of the home but were unable to save the structure or its contents.
Homeowners Rickey and Catrina Smart were both working when the blaze started. Thankfully the couple will have a temporary place to live while they sort through their options but most of their belongings will need to be replaced.
Representatives of Republic Services, Mr. Smart’s employer, immediately set to work gathering donations and fundraising. “He’s just the nicest guy,” said Jean Keenan, local Republic Services Operations Manager, “He’s such a hard worker and we immediately knew we had to help.” Smart’s coworkers and employers quickly gathered donated cash and gift cards that the family could use to replace items as they needed them.
Donations for the Smart family can be mailed to:
For the Rickey Smart family
c/o Samantha Sills
PO Box 1139
Kilgore, Texas 75663
For more information on the company’s fundraising efforts, call 903-986-5324.