Hill Family Chiropractic hosted a superhero-themed children’s extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at Fair Park’s splash pad to bring awareness of the benefits of pediatric chiropractic medicine. Children received a free chiropractic evaluation while they enjoyed an obstacle challenge, face painting, crafts, snacks, and giveaways.
The Henderson Fire Department was also present and allowed children to tour a fire truck.
Dr. Joel Hill has been serving East Texas for 30 years and opened his practice in Henderson 12 years ago. His patients range from 1-week-olds to 106-years-old. Young patients visit him to relieve ear infections, headaches, digestive issues, asthma, and more.
“We don’t necessarily treat these issues,” Dr. Hill said. “What we do is work on the spine and help those nerves communicate better with the brain. When the brain communicates well, we heal better. Healthy kids become healthy adults.”
During the event, Dr. Hill spoke to families as his assistant used a nerve-scanning machine to evaluate children. The machine works by taking temperature readings of nerve roots in the back. Dr. Hill and his team can then identify problems by finding heat coming from the nerves’ swelling. To correct these problems in his infant and toddler patients, Dr. Hill can use an instrument to gently tap the area.
Hill Family Chiropractic also works to promote healthy lifestyles in East Texas. East Texas ranks low in the state in the health category.
“Our [Texas’] health grades consistently are in the lower half or lower third in the state,” Dr. Hill said. “Our mission is to facilitate a flipping. I want to be in the upper thirds. It starts with cultivating a culture of healthy living.”