Two sets of Henderson children dodged dangerous situations when they were discovered to be alone in locked cars in two unrelated incidents.
According to Henderson Fire Department records, fire personnel responded to two different calls on Thursday.
HFD responded to two calls on July 25, for children locked or left in a vehicle.
The first call was around 11 a.m. and when HFD units arrived on the scene, and the two children were already removed from the car. Those two children were transported by EMS to a local hospital.
The second call was around 1:25 p.m. and the child had been removed from the car when HFD arrived on scene.
“With the temperature continuing to rise we want to make sure everyone is aware of the dangers of leaving children in a vehicle,” said Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote. “Heatstrokes can occur in children either being left or have gained access to a hot vehicle.”
Last year, 52 children nationally died in hot cars.
So far this year, 23 children have died in locked cars, the most recent incident involving one-year-old twins who were in their father’s car who went to work not remembering he had the children with him.
Safety tips
Agencies such as the National Safety Council and federal transportation agencies offered the following tips to ensure these incidents don’t happen.
•Look before you lock
•Make it a routine to open the back door of your vehicle every time you park
•Put something you need in the back seat, ie. Cell phone, purse, company ID or other items you regularly need to keep with you
•Ask the childcare provider to call or text you if your child has not shown up as scheduled
•If there is a change in the routine, or drivers, make contact with the other person to ensure the child has been dropped off at the facility.
•Keep a stuffed animal in the car seat and place in the front seat when the child is in the car
According to the National Safety Council, of the children that have died in the past 20 years, 87% of them were below the age of three.
In 2018’s 100 days of danger (Memorial Day to Labor Day) 52 children died in hot cars. It was the deadliest year on record in the past 20 years.
Since 1998, almost 800 children have died from vehicular heatstroke; 24% occurred in employer parking lots while the parent or caregiver was at work. Parents and caregivers can act immediately to end these preventable deaths.
Texas law allows the breaking of a car window to save a child’s life.
The basic rule of thumb is, “If you see something, do something: Do not hesitate to call 911.”