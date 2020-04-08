As you drive around town it is obvious that it’s not business as usual. Store after store is either closed or has revised days and hours of operation.
Although several chain stores are feeling the aftermath of the coronavirus mom and pop stores are suffering the most and many may not be able to reopen.
A government stimulus package was announced last week to help businesses during these crucial times but it may not be enough and for some it may be too late.
On Monday in Henderson most, if not all, beauty shops, barbers, nail and spa shops were closed. Several mom and pop business were closed but some are usually closed on Mondays.
Most eye care businesses are closed for new eye wear but may serve customers in emergencies. Dentist offices were also closed.
Stage Store has a sign in the widow that says “Closed until order lifted.” Several stores in that same shopping strip are closed.
All local bank lobbies are closed, only the drive-through is open except Henderson Federal Savings Bank. The lobby and drive-through are open.
All restaurant dining areas are closed. Only take-out and drive-through are open.
If you plan to visit local businesses you may want to call them first and see if they are open or if their hours of operation have changes.
It’s going to be very difficult in the coming weeks for our local businesses so it’s very important for their survival that local citizens support the ones that are open.