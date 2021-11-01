Axia Mobile Pregnancy Center making bimonthly stops in Henderson
Axia Center and Living Alternatives will be adding Henderson to the regular route for their Mobile Pregnancy Center, with first and third Thursday stops scheduled each month.
The group will be holding a Family Fun Fall Festival from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, October 31, in the parking lot of New Life Church located at 508 S. Van Buren in Henderson. Axia’s mobile unit, lovingly known as Ruth, will be on hand for any that may need the services offered or for tours for those who want to understand the process.
Axia, the Greek word meaning value, worth, and dignity, is a name fitting for this Biblically-based non-profit group that strives to offer immediate, loving support and guidance for the women utilizing the services they offer.
Axia has been serving Tyler and surrounding communities since 1982, with more than 1.500 women seeking their services each year. With free and confidential services ranging from medical-grade pregnancy tests to sonograms and even morning-after pill reversal, the trained advocates and nurses treat each patient with respect and compassion.
All patients are served and supported without regard to age, gender, race, income, nationality, religious affiliation, or disability.