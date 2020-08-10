The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received less calls for the month of July than they did in June, 175 less to be exact.
For years complaints about livestock always leads the list of calls but not in July. It was actually down.
“This is the lowest number of calls we have received in eight years for livestock complaints,” said Sheriff Jeff Price. “Probably lots of grass in the pastures from all the rain helped keep livestock from getting out as well as good animal control.”
There was also a decrease in calls about loud music. There were only seven complaints this month and 26 calls last month.
Criminal mischief and criminal trespass were also down in July. Suspicious activity was down eight to 17 complaints. Vehicle abandonment was also down ten from only 24 calls in June.
Burglary of a building doubled to nine complaints while burglary of a habitation remained the same at 11. Burglary of a vehicle had only four calls.
Scam reports were up to nine this month but had only five in July. Calls of theft of miscellaneous items were up 32 from 24 calls.
There were 341 traffic stops, 30 calls for verbal dispute and warrants had an increase of four calls from last month.