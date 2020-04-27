Celebrating a baby’s first birthday is always a big event but when the local shelter in place orders kept one area family from throwing the birthday bash they’d always planned they found a way to make it the special day they always wanted.
Little Maxtyn turned one on April 8 and his parents Alli and Jeremy Peacock threw an unforgettable party to celebrate his big day. While their special plans were nearly dashed by the pandemic and social distancing requirements they hoped to keep all of Maxtyn’s family and friends involved in his celebration.
Seeing area schools create small parades of teachers and staff and caravan through town greeting their students with signs, balloons, shouts, and waves they realized this would be a perfect way to show Maxtyn how precious he was to everyone.
As he sat snugly in his high chair wreaking havoc on his adorable smash cake, car after car cruised past his house with colorful balloons and signs wishing him a Happy Birthday. Grandparents, aunts, cousins, and friends blew kisses, waved, and shouted from their cars; all excited to see him and happy to be a part of his day.
“It was super special,” said mother, Alli, of her son’s birthday celebration. “We started planning his first birthday before we even knew we could have him so it was hard to have to cancel, but his Dad made sure it would still be a special day for him.”
This day held extra significance for the Peacock family as it was a day that his mother and father spent years believing they would never celebrate.
After marrying in 2015, the young couple knew immediately they were ready to start a family.
Time passed with no pregnancy so the couple cast all of their hopes on various doctors and treatments. After three years of struggling with infertility, they began to lose faith in the possibility of the family they planned.
In a last-ditch effort to conceive the Peacocks found a fertility doctor in Houston who assured them they could still have that family, but only through in-vitro fertilization or IVF.
IVF is a costly procedure with average costs for one cycle ranging from $10,000 to $15,000. Medications necessary to the success of the procedure can be as high as $3,000 per cycle. The most daunting fact is that despite the cost the results are never guaranteed. One cycle could work but a couple could also go through multiple cycles and never conceive.
With help from the community and plenty of hard work holding fundraisers, garage sales, and auctions, the couple managed to raise the funds needed to start the process.
Their hope was renewed. A family together was no longer a lost dream but quickly becoming a reality.
The couple managed to find a fertility specialist whose practice was located in Syracuse, New York but whose price was a bit more affordable. Appointments were scheduled and travel arrangments were made.
After their first cycle, the couple was able to retrieve and freeze 14 embryos and in July of 2018, they took a second trip to Syracuse for the transfer of their most viable embryo.
One year and nine months later this young couple stood outside their home amongst the balloons and bubbles, backdrops and giant signs, honks, and waves to celebrate their miracle baby, Maxtyn.
The years of struggle, hard work, and thousands spent held no candle to the joy brought into the world by an adorable, chubby, silly, feisty miracle loved so desperately by his parents, family and all that know him. Happy Birthday, Maxtyn Peacock.