The Laneville ISD school board met Thursday night to hear a reasonably succinct agenda which included an extensive list of achievements and improvements made to the campus and curriculum during the Superintendent’s tenure.
During the administrative reports portion of the meeting, LISD Superintendent Teresa Wright announced the school’s enrollments are resting at 146 with an average daily attendance of 95.13 and also took a moment to review an extensive list of improvements and accomplishments within the Laneville school district since she came on board in 2017.
Since she was hired as a Principal, the school improved its previously low standard ratings with the distinction of being named Top 25% in progress shown of similar school districts with a number 1 ranking for most progress. In consecutive years the school ranked second and third for academic progress and has maintained a B rating.
She touted the more than $500,000 increase in the school’s fund balance while still managing to install locked perimeter fences, a new security system, automatic door locks, and a fully functioning fire alarm system for all buildings. Nine of the school’s buildings have had new flooring installed, while multiple areas of roofing have been repaired or replaced.
“I personally added cross country as a sport for Jr. High and High School when I came,” said Wright. During her time at LISD, the girls’ basketball program was reinstated along with Jr. High and High School cheerleading and pep rallies.
Preceding public comments, long-time school board President Robert Loftis read aloud the policy regarding
“Each person may speak for no more than five minutes,” quoted Loftis. “During this part of the meeting the board will listen but it is forbidden by the Texas Open Meeting Act for a specific response to a discussion of any topic raised unless that topic is already on the agenda for this meeting. The board reminds the speaker that public comment is not the time or place to bring the board specific complaints against a particular program or a particular employee. Such complaints are heard in closed meetings in order to protect the confidentiality of all parties. The board will not entertain complaints or criticism about individual employees during this time. The board expects all speakers and members of the audience to behave in a polite and orderly fashion during this and any other portion of the meeting.”
School employee Paula Carey addressed the board hoping to create a fundraiser for a fellow employee recently injured in a fire. “We would like to do something for her,” said Carey adding that she may still be hospitalized for her injuries.
Recently resigned board member Carl ‘Corky’ Allen stood before the group to denounce rumored actions of members of the board. “Back in January we had a meeting here at the board and I resigned that night,” said Allen. “But afterward an article came out in the paper and people have been calling me and asking me about it. As a board, I think you all went together to form one opinion to say that everything that was in the paper was a lie. That was not so. We’ve got a recording of it, the whole meeting. I’m asking the board to get straight on their facts before they start spouting lies.”
The board went on to approve regular monthly business such as meeting minutes, financial reports and accounts payable, and budget amendments of which there were none.
They tabled a presentation over TEKS certification and instructional materials allotment as the packet wasn’t complete and moved to continue using the offices of Morgan Lagrone as the school’s financial auditor. Unanimously, the board approved updates to the Safe Return to In-person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan and approved amendments and renewal of the District of Innovation plan.
Board members also voted to allow Wright to continue to function as Region 7 Advisory Committee representative and approve the addition of substitute teacher Ashley Parker who is awaiting a response from the fingerprint process. More substitutes are needed and applications are gladly accepted.
After a brief Executive Session to discuss personnel terms and contracts, resignations, and board member vacancies the board opened the session again and moved to accept the resignation of former Principal Delinda Sowders who chose to retire after 35 years in the profession. The decision was made to accept applications to fill the vacant board seat with a deadline of April 1, 2022.
For those wishing to be considered as a member of the LISD School Board contact the offices of Superintendent Wright for application procedures.