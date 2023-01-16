Laneville ISD’s Superintendent Theresa Wright kicked off Thursday evening’s long School Board meeting by thanking returning board members and welcoming new members with large gift baskets in celebration of School Board Appreciation Month.
“We want to thank you for taking on this role,” said Wright. “As you are going to learn, this is a thankless job and it’s going to require you taking time out of your personal lives to come and spend your time at board meetings, and we just want to thank you for taking the time to serve your community and serving these students and these teachers.”
Newly-appointed Board President Carl ‘Corky’ Allen submitted his resignation as President. While still a council member, Allen chose to step down from the leadership role citing the importance of watching after his own health and well-being.
Allen’s announcement prompted a slight reorganization of leadership roles within the board as Suzanne Kinard moved into the President position, Bryan Blanton into Vice President, and newly elected board member Bobbie Robertson was chosen by majority vote to become Secretary.
Wright and the board discussed, at length, the newly updated Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) policy manual which included numerous adjustments to legal policies, as dictated by the State, but a long list of often-minor changes to board-adopted local policies.
Many of the TASB-introduced policies don’t hold much relevance for LISD, and while the necessary revisions and exclusions caused a bit of contention the board’s newly voiced intention held firm as arguments were avoided, tempers satiated and items tabled for further discussion. Minus a few key policy points, the board moved to accept the rule changes.
Superintendent Wright took a moment to discuss the district’s Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) which served to reinforce the school’s recently received A rating from the Texas Education Agency. Wright explained that when comparing TAPR reports from the past two years, school scores have increased across the board on impressive levels. The report showed a zero percent drop-out rate, a point of pride for Wright as she recognized that all LISD graduates are considered “distinguished level.”
When results are compared on a state level, many times LISD’s results outranked other districts all over Texas.
LISD Principal Keith Collins presented the Principal’s report, which was filled with exciting awards, events, and announcements for Laneville student-athletes, scholars, and FFA members.
With student safety a top priority, Collins was happy to announce the functionality of the school’s Raptor system. This security system runs a background check for all campus visitors ensuring that sex offenders and violent offenders are restricted from entry. Visitors passing the system’s check will be printed a visitor pass.
Collins proudly shared that LISD’s student-athletes were able to attend a lecture on making good choices and discussing past experiences and on the same day Joseph Clark, Matthew Johnson, Shakira Hodge, Laniya Loftis, La’Tiyana Loftis, Cristian Valdez, and Rakyleia Neal received their letterman jackets, an important rite of passage for high school students. Adolpho Martinez finished 82nd out of 155 contestants at the Regional Cross Country meet in Corpus Christi. This was his third year to qualify and the school’s fourth year to have regional qualifiers in Cross Country.
DeAndre Thomas was nominated for Dave Campbell’s Mr. Texas Basketball Player of the Week as the Yellowjackets hold second place in district play.
Rosemary Ramirez, Anthony Atkinson, Melissa Martinez, and Adriana Garza represented LISD and the Ag Sciences department at the SFA Leadership Conference, with Garza, Martinez, and Ramirez also attending an FFA Leadership Development seminar at Panola College.
Elementary Students of the Six Weeks awards went to Elliana Hoffart and Xavier Sharrer for the Second Six Weeks and Isabella Valdez and Justin Byrd for the Third Six Weeks.
Karen Martinez and Adolpho Martinez took the Secondary Students of the Six Weeks awards for the Second Six Weeks and Tatiyana Eubanks and Dee Lewis for the Third Six Weeks.