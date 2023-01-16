LISD

Laneville ISD’s Superintendent Theresa Wright kicked off Thursday evening’s long School Board meeting by thanking returning board members and welcoming new members with large gift baskets in celebration of School Board Appreciation Month. 

“We want to thank you for taking on this role,” said Wright. “As you are going to learn, this is a thankless job and it’s going to require you taking time out of your personal lives to come and spend your time at board meetings, and we just want to thank you for taking the time to serve your community and serving these students and these teachers.”

