NACOGDOCHES - After getting by the Crandall Pirates by a single touchdown in bi-district last week, the Henderson Lions put together their biggest margin of victory of the 2018 season with a 41-0 win over the Lumberton Raiders.
The Raiders depended on their running game with only two complete passes out of eight thrown by a combination of three quarterbacks for a total of 15 yards. Their running game was more successful; they ran for 230 total yards built largely on the back of Ty Cruse who carried the ball 20 times for 113 yards. Despite his best efforts, though, he never once reached the end zone.
The Lions, on the other hand, had their best, most varied offensive game of the season. Sevastian DeLeon returned from injury after sitting out the Lions’ bi-district game against the Crandall Pirates. He threw 12 passes and completed nine of them for 127 yards.
Caleb Medford also threw the ball on two trick plays, both of which were massively successful. He had 96 passing yards on those two plays alone and also had 21 recieving yards and 25 rushing yards.
Kevin Fields, Kourtland Jackson and D’Cameron Walker all carried the ball for over 20 yards each, but the running back of the game was Keshoyn Alexander who had an incredible 76 yards on just three carries and also ran back a 55-yard punt return into the Lumberton end zone. Receiver Jy Fuller also had by far his best night of the season with 129 receiving yards on just five catches.
Though the Raiders’ offense dominated the first quarter with a 15-yard drive that ate up much of the clock, it ended with a 25-yard punt from Jason Coffey.
Receiving the ball on their own 28, the Lions quickly put together a scoring drive that ended when DeLeon connected with Jy Fuller in the end zone on a 15-yard play with 1:57 left in the first.
Another lengthy drive to nowhere from Lumberton stradled the end of the first quarter and the start of the second. When the Lions got the ball on their own 10, they put together another scoring drive which featured a massive 48-yard completion from Medford to Fuller. Two plays later, Keshoyn Alexander, who already had 71 yards on two carries, ran the ball into the end zone to take the score to 13-0 with 6:21 left in the second. Romero missed the extra point.
Following a three-and-out for the Raiders, the Lions were able to score again just before the half, moving the ball from their own 32 to the Lumberton 1 in six plays. Fields ran the ball in for the touchdown and DeLeon connected with Saul Quintanilla for a successful two-point conversion to close out the half with the Lions up 21-0.
The second half saw more of the same with Lumberton running a lengthy 8-yard drive that was halted on the Henderson 47 and the Lions responding with yet another scoring drive.
Eli Jones took the field for the first time to run the ball five yards on the first play, but it was the connection between DeLeon and Fuller that would move the ball 66 yards on just four plays. The final one was a 31-yard completion into the end zone to extend the Lions’ score 27-0.
The Lions scored again on the first play of their next drive after forcing the Raiders to turnover on downs on the 50 yard line. Medford threw his second and final pass to Fields who was wide open and charged into the end zone to take the score to 34-0.
Lumberton fumbled the ball three plays into the next drive which was recovered by Keive Rose on the Lumberton 31. The Lions’ offense was finally stopped after seven plays though, and the Lumberton defense had their best play of the game when they blocked a field goal attempt from Axel Romero taking over on their own 11 yard line.
The Lions held them to a three-and-out and Alexander ran back Coffey’s 39- yard punt all the way to the Lumberton end zone to score for the final time for the Lions and take the game to its final tally of 41-0. Lumberton put together a final drive that lasted 11 plays and traveled 45 yards, but it ended when Jakobie Bussey intercepted a pass from Kyler Scarborough on the Henderson 25. It was the closest the Raiders ever came to the Henderson end zone as the Lions ran out the clock on their final drive.
The Lions will now advance to regionals and will face the winner of Saturday’s game which pits the Van Vandals against the Splendora Wildcats. The Vandals beat the Lions 21-20 in the regular season.