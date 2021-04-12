Area vet wins Non-traditional Species Practitioner of the Year
Henderson native and local veterinarian, Dr. Lori Cavitt, owner of Henderson Animal Care Hospital was recently awarded the honor of Non-Traditional Species Practitioner of the Year from the Texas Veterinary Medical Association (TVMA).
Award winner Cavitt is a life-long Henderson resident and graduate of Henderson Independent School District. The deeply goal-oriented Cavitt through blood, sweat, and sheer force of will has established her own private veterinary hospital and in turn, created an environment friendly to not only every variety of wild and domesticated animal but equally friendly to her employees and coworkers.
“You couldn’t find a better person to work for if you want somebody to push you to be great,” said her long-time veterinary technician Ashley Patterson. “She’s always pushing you to do better even if it meant not being here with her, she wants you to succeed. She’s a great boss because she wants you to be great no matter what you’re doing. She’s the best boss I ever had.”
While her determination and talent could open doors for her to practice anywhere she fancied she made the decision to remain in her hometown and ensure the furry loved ones of her friends and neighbors could be treated with the care and dedication they deserve.
This small town superwoman somehow finds time to not only save the furry, scaly, small, and large creatures from all around the state but to wrangle her own personal zoo.
While most would struggle to maintain some semblance of normalcy simply acting as a devoted wife and mother of twin boys, add business owner to a thriving veterinary practice and inter-species mommy to a kangaroo and two shoulder riding monkeys to the mix. Now stand back and watch in awe as she smoothly handles these lovingly fulfilled obligations and still finds the time to constantly take on new, and often, evermore exotic veterinary adventures.
Never fear all you owners of the more ordinary varieties of animal life she will still make time to treat your sickly furbabies and troubled livestock. Dr. Cavitt hopes the community never assumes that her work with these more exotic patients has detracted from her ability to handle the community’s more traditional pet problems. Every variety of domestic and wild creature that comes through the doors of her rustic chic clinic becomes an immediate priority.
This dedicated monkey mommy was nominated for the award by Dr. Alicia Robinson, an Associate Veterinarian at Cavitt’s privately owned clinic. “Dr. Cavitt is an amazing woman,” said Dr. Robinson. “She’s definitely an idol of mine, and I try every day to be more like her, but I don’t know if I’ll ever get there.” A sentiment reflected in her glowing letter of nomination for Dr. Cavitt.
In her letter, she stated that “Dr. Cavitt has quickly become one of my veterinary role models because of her passion for learning and caring for all animals. She never says no to seeing an animal in need, no matter the species, and will do everything she can to learn and help that animal to the best of her abilities. I will add that she does not hold an exotic specialty and has learned to work with all of these different species on her own through independent learning and hard work. She also does all of this while being a business owner, wife, and mom. In veterinary school, they constantly tell us that you have to have a dedication to lifelong learning in the profession to last, and I can say with no doubt that Dr. Cavitt encompasses that aspect of the profession in many ways.”
Her dedicated staff would all agree that she doesn’t give herself enough credit. Half of the staff didn’t realize she’d been nominated, much less won the award and they all had only the best things to say about their fearless leader.
“She’s committed and dedicated to every area of the hospital here. It was always her dream to own her own practice and she has worked hard to do that. She has so much compassion and care for the patients. Her expectations and her quality of work is way up there. We strive to meet those expectations and the higher she goes the higher the tide rises which is us supporting her. We appreciate all that she does for us individually as her employees. We’re like family. She understands us and she’d do anything for us. She has a lot of compassion. Henderson and Rusk County is blessed to have her,” said Tracy Crim, a member of the Client Services team and one of Cavitt’s biggest fans.
“It’s very interesting. There’s something new every day. It’s fun. I love my job,” said Technician, Jade McCoy.
“Nothing gets in the way of accomplishing the goals that she has. She is incredibly focused on patient care being the number one priority. She is very quick to address any issues that arise regarding patient care. She makes sure they are monitored, and watched, and addressed, and taken care of when they need to be. She’s just, I don’t know, she’s great. She can literally do anything that she puts her mind to. There’s nothing she won’t try.” said Malia Smith, Technician, and obvious Dr. Cavitt supporter.
“You never know what’s going to come through the door and it’s always exciting. It’s such a good learning experience and just a good place for growth,” said Technician Tristin Terrien.
“It’s really fun working here. It’s always interesting,” said Mary Griego.
“She gives us the opportunity to do things and deal with animals that I don’t think we could do anywhere else. It’s pretty cool getting to tell my friends, ‘Yeah, we worked on a tiger today.’ She really teaches us a lot about those animals as well. So it’s really kind of cool that it’s not just typical cats and dogs. We get to do monkeys, foxes, coyotes, and all kinds of stuff. She’s just a really cool lady,” said Technician Morgan Potts, needing no prompting to gush on the experience of working with Dr. Cavitt.
“She’s not afraid to treat any species. She’s pretty open-minded about that whereas the rest of us are pretty reserved. I limit myself to dogs and cats whereas Dr. Cavitt and Dr. Robinson will go out back and do the large animals. Dr. Cavitt has never said no to really anything wildlife-wise, beaver, squirrel, chicken, monkeys, foxes, wallabies, zebra, big cats. It’s amazing, she’s brave,” said Dr. Laura Beckworth, fellow clinic Veterinarian.
The Practitioner of the Year awards were designed by TVMA to recognize and celebrate those individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the field of veterinary medicine. Award winners are nominated by their colleagues and selected by the TVMA Awards Committee.
The incredible Dr. Lori Cavitt and her equally incredible team at Henderson Animal Care Hospital can be found at 3462 Hwy. 79 S. in Henderson and can be reached by phone at 903-657-9212. To view their available services and learn more about the staff visit www.hendersonanimalcaretx.com or follow them on Facebook.