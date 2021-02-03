The Lion Pride Band represented HISD well in the Associate of Texas Small School Bands Region XXI auditions.
HHS Students competed in the annual audition, which normally takes place in December, with more than 800 students converging on the HHS campus to audition but due to COVID-19 restrictions, they took place virtually.
Participating players recorded their submissions and waited patiently for judging.
Of the students participating 28 earned chairs in the two ensembles, with ten of those students advancing to the Area level of competition where they will compete for a chance to earn a seat in the ATSSB All-State Band.
This year, due to COVID, there will not be a clinic or concert for these students, as in years past. They will simply be named to the ensemble and mailed their patch.
ATSSB has been attempting to organize an opportunity for the All-State band students to participate in a clinic and concert; however, it is still undecided at this time.
Lion Pride Band is pleased to announce the addition of Jonah Cartwright to the high school region band. Cartwright 8th grade percussion student at HMS who took it upon himself to learn the high school region music as a middle school student and compete against much older students.
He is currently taking lessons from Anthony Robinson, Professor of Percussion at ETBU.