The Lion Pride Band performed at the UIL Region XXI solo and ensemble contest this past weekend. The contest was postponed two weeks due to the ice days we had a couple weeks back. They tried to reschedule around everything they could. There were a couple of events that would have added to their numbers that didn’t get the opportunity to perform due to conflicts.
The stats are listed followed by the list of names for first division solos and ensembles below that. Note that the asterisk * denotes all the students that have earned the opportunity to advance to the UIL Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest in May.
Total medals earned: 142
Total TSSEC events: 26
Class I solo medals - 32
Class II solo medals - 10
Class III solo medals - 8
Class I ensemble medals - 55
Class II ensemble medals - 16
Class III ensemble medals - 21
First division Soloists are (*denotes advancement to the Texas State Solo & Ensemble Contest (TSSEC) in May):
Ani Aparicio*, Nicole Boyette, Avery Bryan, Natalee Crater, Kara Dobbs, Chelsea Driver, Kennedy Foster, Gabby Miller, Jackie Tirado, Savannah Dao, Jalieah Roland, Kaemyn Booker, Maggie Hay, Turner Sugg*, Stormy Faris, Heather Minter, Anna’ee Juarez, Aranza Montez, Melanie Romero, Aleena Tompkins, Lanaya Williams, Giselle Alejandro, Samantha Avila, Katelyn Enriquez, Keely Mashburn, Lexie Minor, Andi Anderson, Rubi Jimenez, Esmeralda Rivera, Adi Berry, Garrett Carrell, Kendra Miranda, Mason Gaskill, Emily Gonzalez, Kaden Langford*, Cristian Portillo*, Hayden Rasberry*, Braydon Darragh, William Self*, Atticus Townsley, Layla Hart, Karim Munoz*, Rance Elis, River Bogle*, Alexis Byrd, Grace Rucker, Jonah Cartwright*, Catherine Diaz*, Cole Greenhouse* and Ben Houston
First division Ensemble members are (*denotes advancement to the Texas State Solo & Ensemble Contest (TSSEC) in May:
Ani Aparicio*, July Cabrerra*, Avery Bryan*, Maggie Hay*, Chelsea Driver*, Kennedy Foster*, Alicia Maines*, Natalee Crater*, Nicole Boyette*, Jackie Tirado*, Savanah Dao*, Kara Dobbs*, Jaleiyah Roland*, Briley Scarbourough*, Gabby Miller*, Christina Claburn*, Masey Hare*, Jakayla Alexander, Emily Patterson, Khairiya Wallace, Nicole Diaz, Tabitha McAlister, Jane Aguilar, Litzzy Bazaldua, Makayla Oliver, A’Dreyvia Bagley, Lynaya Williams, Hannah Flowers, Melanie Romero, Makayla Adams, Lizbeth Aguilar, Nathalie Garcia, Lexie Minor, Giselle Alejandro, Esmeralda Gonzalez, Yamilet Hinojosa, Keely Mashburn, Heather Minter*, Stormy Faris*, Talisa Harper*, Andi Anderson*, Jayda Brown, Anniah Ford, Ne’Yaunah Leatch, Carmen Trujillo, Katelyn Enriquez, Kimberly Gatan, Anna’ee Juarez, Esmeralda Rivera, Adi Berry*, Garrett Carrell*, Kendra Miranda*, Faith Rucker*, Kaden Langford*, Brenden Robertson*, Cristian Portillo*, Bianca Alverez, Ruth Paz, Azalea Montez, Emily Gonzalez*, Hayden Rasberry*, Turner Lebow*, Jade Washington*, Jose Fierro*, Brooke Hudson*, William Nix*, Grace Jones*, David Padilla*, Adrian Jimenez*, Marlow Salazar*, Jacob Medford*, Karim Munoz*, William Self*, Leo Salas*, River Bogle*, Jonah Carwright*, Rance Ellis*, Cole Greenhouse*, Ben Houston*, Catherine Diaz*, Grace Rucker*, Addison Standley*, Cason Weatherton*, Racer Wriggle*, Tatiana Alverez, Kenneth Biggs, Ian Burris, ,Alexis Byrd and Steven Thompson.
Craig Haynie is Director of Bands, Henderson ISD and ATSSB Region XXI Cordinator.