Picnics by the lake, parades passing, hot dogs and burgers on the grill, all with the patriotic backdrop of Old Glory waving on every available flag pole. No matter how you choose to celebrate the 4th of July the night is bound to end in brightly colored explosions blooming against a darkened summer sky.
The oohs and aahs of a fireworks display can quickly turn into burns and wounds if proper fireworks safety isn’t practiced.
While it’s always best to leave the handling of fireworks to the professionals, there will inevitably be instances of simple backyard displays and streetside shows.
City of Henderson Fire Chief, Rusty Chote, wished to remind everyone that there are a few important safety tips to keep in mind while igniting fireworks.
Only use fireworks away from people, houses, and all flammable materials.
Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning, or “dud”, fireworks.
Always keep a water hose or water bucket nearby in case of a fire.
Never hold fireworks in your hand.
Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
While sparklers have long been the go-to firework for small children, this option has never been a safe one. A simple, innocent-looking sparkler can reach temperatures between 1,700 and 3,000 degrees, depending on the type of sparkler. Temperatures this high can cause a “full-thickness” third-degree burn, a burn that reaches the bone, within seconds.
According to reports made by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there were an estimated 9,100 fireworks-related injuries treated in U.S. emergency rooms in 2018. Of these injuries, roughly 5,600 occurred in the weeks around July 4th, from June 22 to July 22. That translates to nearly 190 injuries per day around July 4th. Children aged 10 to 14 accounted for the highest rate of firework-related injuries. While the notion of setting off the colorful explosions is an alluring one, it is always safer to leave the fireworks to the professionals.
For those considering celebrating within the Henderson city limits bare in mind the possession and use of fireworks are prohibited. While Henderson and Lake Striker Resort have canceled their events the City of Overton’s Fireworks in the Park celebration will continue as scheduled and promises to be an exciting evening.