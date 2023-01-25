LC

Leverett’s Chapel ISD and Superintendent Matthew Everett are actively seeking a solution to the nationwide teacher shortage with exploration into switching the district to a four-day week. 

“Texas is experiencing a statewide teacher shortage, particularly in rural areas like Leverett’s Chapel,” said Everett in a statement released on the school district’s website and social media account. “Rural school districts have difficulties competing with pay and benefits packages from larger surrounding districts. This limits our ability to recruit and retain high-quality teachers for our students. We need to think in a non-traditional way to overcome these obstacles.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription