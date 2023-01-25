Leverett’s Chapel ISD and Superintendent Matthew Everett are actively seeking a solution to the nationwide teacher shortage with exploration into switching the district to a four-day week.
“Texas is experiencing a statewide teacher shortage, particularly in rural areas like Leverett’s Chapel,” said Everett in a statement released on the school district’s website and social media account. “Rural school districts have difficulties competing with pay and benefits packages from larger surrounding districts. This limits our ability to recruit and retain high-quality teachers for our students. We need to think in a non-traditional way to overcome these obstacles.”
Everett proposes that LCISD switch to a four-day instructional week with classes beginning at 7:45 a.m. and running through 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. The choice to utilize Monday as the district’s off day answers commonly heard concerns about the effect on students involved in extracurricular activities by keeping them on campus during days events are regularly scheduled. The Tuesday start allows staff a regular work day to take care of personal business as opposed to a hectic end of business week when most businesses are preparing for weekends.
Everett explained that the addition of 35 minutes to each school day will see students attending approximately 154 days of instruction, with 495 minutes of instruction per day equalling a total of 76,230 instructional minutes. A total higher than the state’s requirements of 75,600 minutes per school year.
This shortened year could begin one week earlier, with staff returning on August 1, 2023, and students joining on campus on August 8. The proposed year would end before Memorial Day on May 24, 2024.
The compressed week will also not affect the regular holiday break schedule with Fall, Spring, and Thanksgiving breaks remaining at one week while Christmas stays at 12 days. While holidays remain the same the change will do away with the need for early release days.
Everett believes the change will help the district to recruit and retain new highly-qualified educators, by allowing them to compete with larger and more affluent districts despite not being to offer the significantly higher salaries of larger schools. He expects the increase in staff and student morale to show in decreased absenteeism and drops in both discipline referrals and instances of bullying.
Everett and the district will be sending out surveys in the coming days to parents, staff, and stakeholders of Leverett’s Chapel. He will be hosting a community meeting in the auditorium at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, February 9, to discuss the matter further.