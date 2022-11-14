Laneville School Board’s regularly scheduled November meeting ended before it began in the absence of three of the remaining six board members.
The clock struck 6 p.m. and moved beyond without LISD’s school board meeting quorum protocol as members Chassity Ross, Bryan Blanton, and William Booher did not show up at the scheduled time, nor respond to emergency inquiries into their absence. Incoming board members in attendance called for an end to the unofficial meeting and what they considered an untimely bid to complete Superintendent Teresa Wright’s annual evaluation and salary and contract negotiations ahead of the highly-anticipated board transition. With agendas from as far back as January 2019 through January 2022 showing Executive Session items referencing the Superintendent’s evaluation and contract discussion, questions arose from the gallery as to the premature nature of the administrative assessment.