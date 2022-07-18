Laneville ISD board members moved into Executive Session to hash out employee raises and bonuses in Thursday evening’s regularly called board meeting.
Superintendent Teresa Wright’s recommendation for a $1,500 step increase to teacher salaries and a 3% increase for LISD paraprofessionals was disputed by new board member William Booher, calling the raises a “slap in the face.”
“Carlisle was doing a $1,500 step raise, Mt. Enterprise was doing a $1,000 step raise so my recommendation was to increase the teacher’s step raises by $1,500,” Wright said in explanation of her suggestion. “Every year teachers get a raise from one year of experience to the next. So, what I’m recommending is that you take the minimum state pay scale for zero-20, because we do zero years to 20 years here in Laneville, and you increase the steps by $1,500. So that we can be competitive with the smaller schools. Also, give all paraprofessionals a 3% raise.”
“So that would be a 3% raise for somebody making $50,000,” said Booher, disappointed. “Anybody that was making more than that is making less than 3%. It’s $125 a month which comes out to about $32 a week. That’s kind of like a slap in the face to me.”
“You take the low end down here. They’re making $1,546 a month,” he continued. “If you give them 3% that’s $46 a month, that’s $11.60 a week. That is a slap in the face.”
His recommendation for 10% increases was met with exasperation from both Wright and other board members, with questions regarding the unavailability of those types of funds coming from all sides. Booher quickly added his lack of experience with the school’s budget limited his ability to give a sound recommendation, but his intent was to express that school staff deserved larger increases. “If that’s all you can do that’s all you can do but to me it’s not very much,” said Booher.
With the need to create the upcoming year’s budget the rumble surrounding the raises required finalization so the board moved to go into executive session to discuss the financial crisis. After the short session, the board motioned to award the recommended $1,500 step raise to teachers with a flat $1,500 bonus for paraprofessionals instead of the 3% increase.
As the board perused financial reports and accounts payable, board members Blanton and Booher questioned entries made confusing due to unavailable payment days.
Undated American Express entries proved confusing for Booher, who questioned items that appeared to be duplicated. Wright explained that travel and hotel expenses must be itemized, so recent board conference charges will show similar entries but are legitimate charges and not duplicates. “Dates would help keep down some of this confusion,” said Booher. “Knowing when these charges occurred would make a difference.”
Blanton questioned the need for LISD Coach Tracy Kincade to mow the campus three times when the area has barely had rain for months. “This is $800 a pop. You see how many days he came and mowed the school,” Blanton said, second-guessing the need for multiple cuttings for the month of June. “If you’re like my grass, you’re in a drought.” Wright explained that the dates available on the report are only the dates of entry into the school’s system but not the actual dates on which Coach Kincade mowed the campus.
As most of the state’s highly anticipated STAAR scores remain unposted Wright and the board gushed over the dramatic increases in mathematics testing results. While the 6th-grade results dropped drastically, Wright explained that the loss of multiple students from that class had a deeply negative impact on that group’s scores but the overall increase in the school’s results was a bright spot at the end of a difficult couple of years.
“They look good,” said Board member James Shipp of the increased test scores and the hard work of the school’s educators.
The board voted to approve Region VII contracts for regularly used programs, and applications, including curriculum and software. In conjunction with this action item, the board passed the Region VII Purchasing Cooperative Resolution which is necessary to utilize the Region VII contracts.
They also approved the updated student handbook and code of conduct. The only updates made to the handbook and code of conduct were changes reflecting a gender-neutral use of pronouns within the dress code. These same changes were mirrored in the employee handbook and were likewise approved by the board.
Unemployment contracts haven’t yet been released so the board tabled this agenda item pending TASB release.
Update 119 was also approved without discussion with Board President Robert Loftis informing board members, and the public, where that information could be found for further review. To peruse TASB 119 Updates visit https://www.tasb.org/services/policy-service/resources/update-preview.aspx.