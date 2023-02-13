LISD

Board members Suzanne Kinard and Bryan Blanton recognized Laneville resident V. Crawford for his work with the Laneville youth. 

Laneville ISD Superintendent Teresa Wright discussed the district's plans for security upgrades to the campus based on the school's approval of a $200,000 grant issued through the Texas Education Agency at the urging of Governor Greg Abbott and the Commissioner of Education. 

Assistant Principal Shannon Freeman is in charge of spearheading the grant application process and has collected various quotes and bids for work needed pending the district's approval. Wright highlighted a state-of-the-art key card master lock system which would reduce the number of keys needed to access the entirety of the campus and drastically diminish response time in case of an emergency. The system would pair with the newly-purchased Raptor safety software, creating a secure entry point for visitors to the school and limiting access to outside entry. Under the grant, a new foyer would be constructed blocking extraneous entries into the classrooms and funneling visitors into the Superintendent's office space. 

