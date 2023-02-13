Laneville ISD Superintendent Teresa Wright discussed the district's plans for security upgrades to the campus based on the school's approval of a $200,000 grant issued through the Texas Education Agency at the urging of Governor Greg Abbott and the Commissioner of Education.
Assistant Principal Shannon Freeman is in charge of spearheading the grant application process and has collected various quotes and bids for work needed pending the district's approval. Wright highlighted a state-of-the-art key card master lock system which would reduce the number of keys needed to access the entirety of the campus and drastically diminish response time in case of an emergency. The system would pair with the newly-purchased Raptor safety software, creating a secure entry point for visitors to the school and limiting access to outside entry. Under the grant, a new foyer would be constructed blocking extraneous entries into the classrooms and funneling visitors into the Superintendent's office space.
Approval of the funds would also allow the school to reimburse itself for the purchase of the $11,000 Raptor system.
LISD was granted the $1,900 Silent Panic Alert Grant, allowing them to create a phone-based system to alert all staff simultaneously, and silently as the grant's name suggests, in case of active shooter situations but will also improve response time in moments of inclement weather.
The board was able to hear and accept revisions to multiple Local policies, only leaving discussion open to the creation of an updated bullying policy and a second table of policies regarding community use of the school grounds.
While it did not appear that any board member wished to change to policy to include charges for public use of the facilities, Board member George Carey raised questions of fairness in the school allowing LISD Coach Tracy Kincade to financially benefit from the Little Dribblers after-school basketball program, while taxpayers are left to pay for utilities used in the process. Carey alleges that Kincade has been allowed to keep profits from program fees, concession stands, and entry fees, while previously any extra money earned was put into a Booster Club account to fund future scholarships for Laneville students.
The prevailing sentiment among board members and those in attendance was that any program involving students outside of regular school hours and not affilitated with district programs should be handled on a volunteer basis allowing profits to benefit the children.
Laneville resident Rhonda Smith addressed the board during public comments to revisit the school's lack of a girl's basketball team. Following last school year's cancellation of the girl's basketball season, Smith asserts that there are enough girls on campus wishing to play that a team could be formed. With the end of the school year fast approaching the effort to renew the program would be wasted but potential players hope to see the team return next year.
"From those I've seen and talked to there are at least six girls that hope to play next year," said Smith. "They're concern, or the reason why they didn't play this year was because of the coaching staff."
It is unclear if tensions with the coaching staff could continue to impact the team's possible recreation.
After approval of regular meeting business, the board went into an extended executive session in which they consulted the district's attorney regarding relations between the board and Superintendent. It does appear as both sides are making genuine attempts to create positive dialogue and compromise when necessary.
A split vote on the proposed 2% raise to the salaries of Principal Keith Collins and Assistant Principal Shannon Freeman, while also updating Freeman's contract to remove her probationary status, saw the agenda items tabled until the next meeting.