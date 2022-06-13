The resignation letter for recently promoted Laneville ISD Principal Amy Herrell was read in Thursday’s School Board meeting and quickly followed by the approval of a two-year contract for her replacement, Keith Collins.
Herrell announced her acceptance of a position on the Arp ISD campus where her son attends school. School Nurse, Christy Osteen, will also be leaving the LISD staff while the board also approved the hiring of Kindergarten teacher, Shannon O’Fallon following Executive Session discussion.
Long-time LISD employee, Paula Carey, took the floor at Thursday’s meeting to express her disdain at once again being passed over for an advanced position. Carey believes ongoing issues with School Administration and her husband, George Carey, are at the heart of her repeated denials.
“It’s been several times that I’ve tried to move into other positions and never given a chance to do something,” said Carey. “This last time I filled positions for secretary and I did get an interview but I still didn’t get the job because there was someone more qualified.”
“I do understand that the Superintendent was given permission to hire and fire whoever she wants to, but I still want to know, ‘What have I done?’ being the only one who’s never given the chance to get another position.”
Returning speaker Rhonda Waggoner queried if the girls’ basketball program would be returning and if they might have their own designated class period rather than be forced to practice during the boys’ workout period.
“I was wondering if they are, why is it that the girls can not have a perdiod by themselves and the boys have one by themselves,” asked Waggoner, continuing on to address rumors that a tennis program had been added to the curriculum. Waggoner also questioned if a soccer program was ever discussed. Later conversations with Athletic Director Tracy Kincade clarified her quandries with Coach Kincade’s explanation that according to American Soccer Association guidelines, soccer teams require at minimum 18 players and the population of students wishing to participate doesn’t meet those requirements.
Questions were raised by new board member William Booher as the board quickly voted to approve financial reports and accounts payable without taking a moment to look over provided documentation.
“We’ve basically approved financial reports before we ever get a chance to look at them,” asked Booher.
“Yeah, for the last month, yes,” answered board President Robert Loftis to which Booher explained that his reasoning for voting nay on the approval of these reports was his discomfort in approving and item he’s not had the chance to view. LISD Superintendent Teresa Wright invited board member Booher to visit with her whenever he saw fit to discuss financial transactions and adjustments or amendments to the school’s budget.
Under administrative reports, Wright announced the school’s intention to apply for ESEA federal grants for the upcoming school year. These grants, according to the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education “provides financial assistance to local educational agencies (LEAs) and schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families to help ensure that all children meet challenging academic standards. Federal funds are currently allocated through four statutory formulas based primarily on census poverty estimates and the cost of education in each state.”
From the Title 1, Part A grant the school will recieve $58,379 and an additional $9,235 from Title 2 funds. Title 4 funding will supply another $10,000 to the district. These funds will be made available in September as the new year’s budget is determined.
“This is how we pay for the Chromebooks that we replace each year,” explained Wright.
Superintendent Wright glossed over the preliminary STAAR and EOC test results, stating that they would be publicly available once all tests scores were complete. While the math portion is missing from the results, Wright still expressed excitement in the drastic increases when compared to last year’s scores, some of which showed entire classes failing the 4th Grade Reading segment and many others coming in at well below the 50% passing rate.
“We had a brand new teacher teaching that grade,” said Wright. “We had people from Region 7 come down and work with her, and that just shows you the difference in between a brand new teacher and once she gets in there and starts working.”
“We’re still waiting on math so I can kind of give you a better look at where we’re sitting but right now we are sitting on top of the world,” bragged Wright. “I can not tell y’all how happy I am and how proud I am of these kids and teachers.”
With dozens of Laneville citizens itching to fill a seat on the school board, Wright explained that election notices have been posted on the school’s website, www.lanevilleisd.org. Under these notices it is explained how one would apply to be added to the ballot. Also outlined are application deadlines and voting schedules.
John and Brad’s Truck and Trailer of Mt. Enterprise will soon be servicing the school’s fleet of buses. Tires will be checked and oil and oil filters will be changed. A crew will be on hand next week to begin waxing tile and wood floors on the campus and cleaning remaining carpets in preparation for the 2023 school year.