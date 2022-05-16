Laneville ISD’s School Board installed their newly appointed member in Thursday night’s meeting after completing the annual Team of Eight training conducted by Region 7’s Michael Davis.
Long-time Laneville resident and proud supporter of the Laneville Yellowjackets, William Booher, was sworn in Thursday, filling the vacant seat left with the resignation of board member Corky Allen within recent months. Booher will fill the vacancy until the November election cycle, when seats currently held by Jame Shipp, Bobbie Fuller, Chassity Ross, and Booher will be up for grabs.
LISD recognized their last set of pre-summer students of the month with elementary student Zhi Carston and high schooler Christian Valdez Gonzalez taking home the title for May.
Carston’s favorite subject is math and he finds it fun. His greatest accomplishment was penning a story that he then got to read to his class. When he isn’t in school enjoys sports and after graduation, he wants to make slushies and play Xbox.
Valdez is a 9th-grade student at Laneville ISD. He is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Valdez and has a little sister in Pre-K named Isabella. Christian’s favorite subject in school is English because he likes learning about poems and their meanings. His greatest accomplishment is being named “Student of the Month”. When not in school, he enjoys playing board games. After graduation, he plans to attend college.
Principal Harrell announced the Employee of the Year as Sherry Williams, a second-grade teacher. Williams was nominated by her peers and received a $100 gift card and a commemorative certificate.
Laneville resident and previous LISD employee, Suzanne Kinard kicked the meeting into gear under the public comments section of the agenda with raised questions that had to go unanswered due to Open Meetings regulations.
“Do you know how many scholarships you’re going to have,” queried Kinard. “That’s something I think y’all need to find out. Another question that’s been coming up around the community is why are no minorities being hired, and I understand the applications are not even being looked at.”
Continued with her barrage of questions, Kinard asked, “When did y’all decide that the Superintendent would be doing the hiring and firing and not the school board. Some conversation about that was changed during COVID but COVID has been over for quite some time, so the school board is the one that actually does the hiring and firing, from the state. And then another thing, I understand there is a pre-Kindergarten student that’s in the Kindergarten class that y’all are going to graduate with the graduation of Kindergarten and the child is in his mother’s room and should be a pre-K student. When I looked it up on the roster his name was taken off. So that’s something you might want to look in to.”
Ex-board member Corky Allen signed the roster to speak but chose to submit his statement through the complaints process.
Superintendent Teresa Wright took over with Administrative Reports. Student enrollment rests at 1.7 with Average Daily Attendance numbers waiting to be corrected at the end of the year with adjustments made for students with COVID-19. End-of-the-year field trips and fun days are planned for the remaining school year with the Class of 2022 graduation to be held in the gym at 6 p.m., Friday, May 20.
Testing has been completed with results being released on Monday for High School Students and Wednesday for students in grades 3 through 8.
Per House Bill 4545, students failing the STAR testing will be required to complete 30 tutorial hours which will see students attending summer school and retaking the tests in June. Summer school students will receive breakfast, a snack, lunch, and bus transportation will be provided.
Wright warned that some state funding could disappear with estimated tax evaluations coming in $20 million higher than last year’s totals with final values resting at $125 million.
Minutes from the previous meeting and financial reports and accounts payable were approved and Wright let the board know that there were no budget amendments. Apparent adjustments in the budget were just “moving money around from different accounts.”
The board voted, minus one vote of nay, to officially give Wright the ability to hire personnel for June, July, and August in their absence and without their vote as recent resignations will leave the school searching for Math and English teachers.
“This is kinda going to address what Mrs. Kinard just brought up,” said Wright. “As you know we just went through our training for Team of Eight and it is the superintendent’s job to make recommendations of who is hired and who resigns. That is a superintendent’s job is to recommend. The board cannot actually hire or fire anybody without the recommendation of the superintendent. That’s in law.”
As the state of Texas experiences a shortage of teachers, with 1,800 Texas educator positions available, the board moved that Wright may act entirely on her own as the need to hire teachers is almost immediate since waiting to answer will see qualified candidates moving on to any number of other available positions.
In Executive Session, the board discussed the resignations of teachers Anderson and Chote and the resignation of the school’s janitorial staff over a dispute surrounding vacation time. The board voted to accept all resignations with one vote against accepting the resignations of the janitorial staff.
Principal Amy Harrell’s full-time contract was approved and the board moved to approve a probationary contract for Assistant Principal Shannon Freeman.