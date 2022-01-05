January is School Board Recognition Month, and Laneville ISD will join the Texas Association of School Boards and other districts across the state to honor the countless contributions of these locally elected advocates for Texas schoolchildren and public schools.
“School board members tackle a difficult job and shoulder enormous responsibilities. These men and women are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for our public schools. They provide vision and leadership in their roles as advocates, and they will continue to stand up for public education and guard against anything that takes away from our children or undermines our public schools,” said Teresa Wright, Laneville ISD’s Superintendent.
Under the board’s leadership, Laneville ISD in the last year of accountability received six out of seven distinctions and received an overall rating of a “B” on their State Accountability for two years in a row, along with receiving the highest rating of Superior on their Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.
Board members serving for Laneville ISD are Robert Loftis, President, James Paul Shipp, Vice President, Bobbie Fuller, Secretary, Carl “Corkie” Allen, Barbara Brinkmann, Bryan Blanton, and Chassity Ross.
“Our district benefits from the tireless work and countless hours contributed by these local citizens who work without pay. Serving as a crucial link between the community and classroom, our board is responsible for an annual budget, students, employees, and campus. It’s more important than ever before that the public support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow. Please take a moment and tell school board members ‘thank you for caring about our children and giving so much to our community.’ Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and truly appreciated,” said Wright.