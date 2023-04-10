Laneville ISD held its third and final public meeting to discuss the proposed 4-day calendar, which is set to be discussed and possibly approved on the upcoming April 11 School Board agenda.

The Laneville community turned out in force for the first of three public meetings, with more than 40 attendees. The 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. meetings held Wednesday were unattended. With only one voice of opposition among previous meeting attendees, parents appear to be on board with the change and all it entails. Students and teachers have expressed enthusiasm over the possible change.

