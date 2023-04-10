Laneville ISD held its third and final public meeting to discuss the proposed 4-day calendar, which is set to be discussed and possibly approved on the upcoming April 11 School Board agenda.
The Laneville community turned out in force for the first of three public meetings, with more than 40 attendees. The 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. meetings held Wednesday were unattended. With only one voice of opposition among previous meeting attendees, parents appear to be on board with the change and all it entails. Students and teachers have expressed enthusiasm over the possible change.
LISD Superintendent Teresa Wright was grateful for the positive response to the calendar proposal and happy to see such a large initial crowd of community members expressing support to the district’s decision.
In Region 7 alone, there are nearly 70 available positions for teachers. With the demand for educators high, school officials feel the need to create an environment inviting to potential candidates.
“We almost have to simply because other smaller schools like New Summerfield and Leverett’s Chapel, Overton, they’re going to it,” Wright said. “Teachers that are driving in those areas are going to choose a 4-day school.”